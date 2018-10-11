2018 MCHS Homecoming: Taylor’s Court

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Friday night, the Millington Central High School 2018 Homecoming Week concluded with the announcement of Briana Taylor as Queen.

The senior, escorted by Kameron Middleton, was shocked to hear her name and receive the crown from Principal Dr. Clint Durley at the 50-yard-line during halftime of the Craigmont vs. Millington game.

“I was really surprised to win,” she said. “I wasn’t expected it. It feels wonderful. It feels very surprising.

“It’s already setting in,” Taylor added. “It feels wonderful to have all my friends and family here tonight for this moment. I love the attention.”

As the cameras and phones snapped pictures, Taylor took a moment to gather herself and look toward the future as the latest MCHS Homecoming Queen.

“I hope everything stays the way it is,” she said. “That my grades remain A’s and B’s. And my GPA comes up to where it needs to be. I want to go to the University of Memphis, but I am not sure right now.

“Wherever I go, I want to major in dentistry,” Taylor concluded. “I want to become a dental hygienist. I feel like my name has a lot of weight on it. But I can handle it.”

The 2018 MCHS Homecoming Court members are seniors Brittany Henderson, J. Spencer Johnson, Nena Parker and Queen Briana Taylor; juniors Alicia Sky Clark, Camryn Michael and Jhonae Swain; sophomores Sara Cooper and Averi Smith; and freshman Rori Leonard.