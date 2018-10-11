Calendar of Events October 11, 2018

Oct. 13

The Pinky Promise for Breast Cancer benefiting Ana Swanson and Cindy Trejo will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Babs Place located at 2791 Wilkinsville Road. The event will feature No-xit/Bonafide Band and karaoke at 8 p.m. There will be barbecue plates, a cake auction, raffle, 50/50 drawing, and an auction. All donations for the auction and raffle will be taken. For more information, call 835-3609.

Oct. 18

The 2018 Millington Area Chamber of Commerce Ladies Luncheon will be held Oct. 18 with guest speaker Kimberly Schreiber. The event will take place at Crosspointe Baptist Church located at 8850 Highway 51 North in Millington. Vendor shopping is scheduled from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m. The lunch and program will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are available in advance, call 872-1486.

Oct. 18

From Farmer’s Desk: Millington Central High School College Fair will be held Oct. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Millington First United Methodist Church’s Flame Center located at 8029 Wilkinsville Road in Millington. Make plans to attend by calling 873-8100.

Nov. 3

Save the date for the Inaugural Battle of the Blues benefiting the Millington Crisis Center hosted by radio personality Ena Esco. The event begins at noon with gates opening at 10 a.m. For singers and bands there is an entry fee and deadline is Oct. 10. The event will feature house band Street Preachers. Tickets are available in advance. For more information, call 872-4357 or email mcrisiscenter@gmail.com

Nov. 10

Munford High School DECA will be holding a princess breakfast event on Saturday. The official title of the event is Be Our Guest at Belle’s Princess Breakfast from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Munford High School Cafeteria. The venue will be transformed into the dining hall of Belle’s palace. There is one flat admission fee which includes: breakfast, unlimited meet and greets with costumed princesses, unlimited pictures, and a make your own tiara/crown station. Proceeds go to The Carl Perkins Center for Child Abuse Prevention. For more information, call 840-9600.

Oct. 28

Come out to AFF/AFFA’s Trunk or Treat (costumes encouraged -please no scary). The trunk or treat is free. Also free will be the moonbounces and hayrides. There will be hot dogs, sodas and bottled water for a fee. There will also be a smash car – three swings for a fee. (Money raised will be use for the building fund.) The Sno Cottage will be there. Come out to Abundant Family Fellowship located at 6038 Old Millington Road in Millington on Oct. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m.