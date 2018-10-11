Obituaries October 11, 2018

MARY CUNNINGHAM

Mary Cunningham , 92, died Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at her home in Bartlett. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Memphis Funeral Home (Bartlett).

ROBERT OWEN HARDY

Robert Owen Hardy, 47, died October 3, 2018, at Regional Medical Center. The family received friends on Monday, Oct. 8 and funeral service was held Tuesday, both at Munford Chapel. Interment was in Helen Crigger Cemetery. Munford Funeral Home – Munford Chapel had charge.

ROBERT ‘BOB’ RUSSELL KISER

Robert “Bob” Russell Kiser, 61, passed away Oct. 2. Bob enlisted in the United States Navy. His Navy journalist career took him back to Guantanamo and then tours aboard USS El Paso and USS Abraham Lincoln including tours of duty in Keflevick, Iceland; Moffet Field, California; Lisbon, Portugal and retired at NAS Millington. Graveside services were held Oct. 8 at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis. Munford Funeral Home – Munford Chapel had charge.