Public Safety October 11, 2018

Fire Reports

Alarm System Activated

Sept. 23- 8484 Wilkinsville Road;

Service Call, Other

Sept. 26- 4781 Saratoga Avenue;

Alarm System Sounded

Sept. 27- 8490 Highway 51 North;

Person in Distress

Sept. 28- 4522 Bill Knight Avenue; 3675 Sykes Road;

Emergency Medical Call

Sept. 23- 8615 Rankin Branch Road; 4853 Bill Knight Avenue;8055 Highway 51 North; 4886 Forbess Lane;

Sept. 24- 7650 Highway 51 North; 4815 Waycross Avenue; 4937 Ketta Lane;

Sept. 25- 7031 Juana Drive; 4262 Autumn Sun Road; 3875 Sykes Road; 4910 Bilrae South;

Sept. 26- 7925 Highway 51 North;

Sept. 27-4964 Cuba-Millington Road; 4347 Oak Spring Drive; 6884 Raleigh-Millington Road;

Sept. 28- 8323 Highway 51 North; 6702 Raleigh-Millington Road;

Sept. 29- 7847 Church Street;

Disregarded on Side

Sept. 23-8193 Highway 51 North;

Sept. 28- 4522 Bill Knight Avenue;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Sept. 27- Veterans Parkway & Navy Road;

Sept. 29- 3980 Charles Bartlett Road;

Cooking Fire

Sept. 27- 4683 Cedar Ridge Drive;

Smoke Detector Activated

Sept. 25- 7997 Martha Street/P.O. Box 1327; 8850 Highway 51 North;

Sept. 26- 3631 Epperson Wood Road;

Lock-out

Sept. 27- 7822 Highway 51 North;

Dispatched & Canceled

Sept. 27- Cuba-Millington & Herring Hill;

Good Intent Call

Sept. 24- 7283 Juana Drive; 5077 Easley Street/227;

Passenger Vehicle

Sept. 23- 7855 Highway 51 North;

Extrication

Sept. 23- 2659 Cuba-Millington Road;

DUI Blood Draw

Sept. 23- 4836 Navy Road;

Court Reports

September 25, 2018

N/A

October 2, 2018

Fines

James E. Bond of 5954 Fosterwood Square in Memphis charged with failure to appear, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Donald R. Cox of 6894 Northknoll Avenue in Millington charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $750 fine plus cost;

Cedric D. Davis of 6054 Holly Heights Cove in Millington charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Tonya S. Harris of 3135 Given Avenue in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Zachary R. Holliday of 642 Walker Parkway of Atoka charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Desiree L. Hoyle of 2092 Jefferson Avenue No. 1 in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

David A. Hutchison of 3075 Darby Street in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Robert Isome of 39 Postone Lane in Brighton charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Louis C. Lunati of 5063 Dale Street in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Alvin M. Malone of 1589 Eastlawn Street in Memphis charged with disregard red light, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Nathaniel P. Michel of 4050 N. Watkins in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Timothy S. Nesbitt of 819 Bitter Creek Cove in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license;

Casper A. Pinkney of 213 Williams Street in Ripley charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Kashia D. Smith of 4611 Doris Circle South in Millington charged driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Erika R. Willingham Woody of 159 Colonial Drive in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Derrick C. Wilson of 1737 Holman Place in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Shelley R. Wilson of 3173 Leo Holland Drive in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Robert W. Hall of 4933 Navy Road No. 2 in Millington charged with aggravated assault (domestic violence), amended to domestic assault, granted diversion/probation 11/26 plus cost; no contact with victim unless supervised;

James Rosenbaum of 1185 Knox Avenue in Memphis ALT/FALS/FORG AUTO TITLE/PLATE, amended to criminal attempt, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/27 probation, 11/27, 20 days credit; driving while license suspended/revoke/canceled, guilty plea $150 fine plus cost;

Jeremiah Trundle of 781 Duncan Drive in Atoka charged with domestic assault, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Carl E. Allen of 2945 Gruber in Memphis charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia;

Edwin L. Berrios of 6315 Navy Road in Millington charged with theft of property under $1,000;

Edwin L. Berrios of 6315 Navy Road in Millington charged with criminal trespass;

Kikki Berrios of 6315 Navy Road Room No. 113 in Millington charged with theft of property under $1,000;

Kikki L. Berrios of 6353 Fern Road in Millington charged with criminal trespass;

Ross B. Floyd of 4448 Shelby Road in Millington charged with violation of probation;

Sarah N. Harpham of 7825 Highway 51 North in Millington charged with possession of a controlled substance;

Cordell M. Mack of 4512 Knotty Oaks Drive in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended;

James Morgan of 5800 Eight Street in Memphis charged with habitual motor vehicle offender and driving while license suspended/revoke/ canceled;

Richard D. Ridley of 85 Scott Lane in Brighton charged with driving while license suspended and improper lights-general;

Jeffrey D. Sizemore of 3056 Lauren Drive in Bartlett charged with failure to appear; failure to provide proof of insurance, driving while license suspended, improper lights-general;

David M. Webster of 6376 Sea Board Drive in Millington charge with theft of property under $1,000; failure to appear;

Police Reports

Sept. 26- 62-year-old Memphis female charged with theft of property under $1,000; 56-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated assault;

Sept. 27- 34-year-old Covington female charged with aggravated assault; 32-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – violation/probation, failure to appear – criminal case, failure to appear – violation/probation;

Sept. 28- 50-year-old Millington female charged with violation of an order of protection or restraining order;

Sept. 29- 41-year-old Drummonds female charged with two counts of aggravated assault; 47-year-old Drummonds female charged with assault;

Sept. 30- 37-year-old Mountain, Ark., male charged with public intoxication; 28-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

Oct. 1- 20-year-old Millington female charged with domestic assault; 21-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault;

Oct. 2- 37-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 38-year-old Memphis male charged with aggravated sexual battery;