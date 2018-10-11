Tracking with Thomas:Trojan Pride

Millington Trojan Football legend and current Tampa Bay Bucs fullback Alan Cross displays his new Trojan rubber band last week during the District 15-2A Volleyball Tournament held in the William Osteen Gymnasium on the campus of Millington Central High School. Cross, a 2011 graduate of MCHS, was there to support his alma mater during the Semifinal round against the Ripley Lady Tigers. The third-year pro was enjoying his bye week back home. Cross and several others bought the rubber bands as part of a fund raiser to get an LED display outside of the school to inform the community about upcoming events. The LED display will be dedicated by the MCHS Class of 2019. For more information or to donate, call 873-8100.

The 2018 Millington Central High School Homecoming Week was out of this world — sort of. Wednesday was at least with Space Case Day were students dressed as aliens, astronauts or even some famous sci-fi characters. Monday kicked off the week with Sports Appreciation (wearing their favorite sports gear). Tuesday was Crazy Socks (wearing their crazy and mixed up socks). Thursday was 90’s Day (wearing the styles of that decade). And the week concluded Friday with the Pink Out.