Calendar of Events October 18, 2018

Early Voting 2018

Early voting starts Oct. 17 and continues through Oct. 30. All 27 sites around the county will open on the first day of early voting. Phillips emphasized that all sites are opening simultaneously because of the type of election. It is not the practice of SCEC to open all early voting sites on the first day of early voting. All early voting locations, hours for Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Road is 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Oct. 17-19, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Oct. 21; 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Oct. 22-26; 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Oct. 27; and 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Oct. 20-Nov. 1.

Month of October

The Shelby Forest Trail of Terror will be held Oct. 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28 and Halloween. The Friday and Saturday times are 7 to 11 p.m. and Sundays and Halloween will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Come experience what lurks in the forest at night. Go to the Shelby Forest General Store located at 7729 Benjestown Road in Millington and then follow the signs.

Oct. 18

The National Active & Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 1382 meeting will be held at noon, Thursday, Oct. 18 at Manila Filipino Restaurant, 7849 Rockford Road in Millington. The guest speaker will be Stacie Ledridge, Field Service Representative, Federal Employees Program for BlueCross/BlueShield of Tennessee. She will discuss the upcoming benefit/rate changes for 2019. For more information, call Carolyn Cribbis at 413-7123.

Oct. 18

The 2018 Millington Area Chamber of Commerce Ladies Luncheon will be held Oct. 18 with guest speaker Kimberly Schreiber. The event will take place at Crosspointe Baptist Church located at 8850 Highway 51 North in Millington. Vendor shopping is scheduled from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m. The lunch and program will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are available in advance, call 872-1486.

Oct. 18

From Farmer’s Desk: Millington Central High School College Fair will be held Oct. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Millington First United Methodist Church’s Flame Center located at 8029 Wilkinsville Road in Millington. Make plans to attend by calling 873-8100.

Oct. 28

Come out to AFF/AFFA’s Trunk or Treat (costumes encouraged -please no scary). The trunk or treat is free. Also free will be the moonbounces and hayrides. There will be hot dogs, sodas and bottled water for a fee. There will also be a smash car – three swings for a fee. (Money raised will be use for the building fund.) The Sno Cottage will be there. Come out to Abundant Family Fellowship located at 6038 Old Millington Road in Millington on Oct. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Nov. 3

The St. William Catholic Church Harvest Dinner and Silent Auction will be held in the church Family Life Center, Nov. 3. Tickets are available in advance and will be available for purchase at the door. Bidding for auction items begins at 4 p.m. and ends at 6:30. Dinner will be served immediately following 4:30 Mass. The church is located at 4932 Easley Street in Millington. For more information, call 872-4099.

Nov. 3

Save the date for the Inaugural Battle of the Blues benefiting the Millington Crisis Center hosted by radio personality Ena Esco. The event begins at noon with gates opening at 10 a.m. For singers and bands there is an entry fee and deadline is Oct. 10. The event will feature house band Street Preachers. Tickets are available in advance. For more information, call 872-4357 or email mcrisiscenter@gmail.com

Nov. 10

Munford High School DECA will be holding a princess breakfast event on Saturday. The official title of the event is Be Our Guest at Belle’s Princess Breakfast from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Munford High School Cafeteria. The venue will be transformed into the dining hall of Belle’s palace.

There is one flat admission fee which includes: breakfast, unlimited meet and greets with costumed princesses, unlimited pictures, and a make your own tiara/crown station. Proceeds go to The Carl Perkins Center for Child Abuse Prevention. For more information, call 840-9600.

