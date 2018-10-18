Driving legend Millican helps brings B.R.A.K.E.S. to Millington

The national free teen defensive driving program B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe) will head to Memphis International Raceway on Saturday and Sunday, October 20-21. Sessions will be held from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Utilizing vehicles provided by Kia Motors, the B.R.A.K.E.S. program offers teens extensive behind-the-wheel instruction by ex-law enforcement and professional racing drivers, teaching new drivers and their parents how to be safer on the road. Exercises include Distracted Driving Awareness, Panic Braking, Crash Avoidance, Drop Wheel/Off-road Recovery, and Car Control/Skid Recovery.

The facts: Car crashes are the number-one cause of death among teens, ending more young lives every day than murder, suicide or disease. The result: B.R.A.K.E.S. graduates are 64 percent less likely to get in a crash within the next three years.

Space is limited and seats are filling quickly. Online registration is available at www.putonthebrakes.org.

B.R.A.K.E.S. is a GuideStar Platinum-rated 501(c)(3) charity that offers free, hands-on defensive driver training to teens and their parents nationwide. Multi-time Top Fuel drag racing champion Doug Herbert founded the road safety organization in honor of his two teenage sons, Jon and James, who lost their lives in a car crash in 2008.

“Car crashes are the number-one cause of death among teens across the country, but I never knew that until Jon and James became part of those statistics,” said Herbert. “From that tragedy, we created a mission to prevent injuries and save lives by training teens and their parents to be safer behind the wheel. We’re truly grateful to our friends at Memphis International Raceway for helping us bring our lifesaving training to the area and make Tennessee roads a little safer for everyone.”

The Memphis classes are supported by legendary NHRA Top Fuel champion and Drummonds, Tennessee native Clay Millican, honoring the memory of his son Dalton, who lost his life in a motorcycle crash in 2015.

B.R.A.K.E.S. is not Driver’s Education. It is a free, hands-on, advanced driver training program taught by professional instructors, including current and former members of law enforcement, professional racers and stunt drivers. B.R.A.K.E.S. maintains a low three-to-one student-to-instructor ratio to maximize educational effectiveness.