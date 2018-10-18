Dunham’s Sports locations looking to hire seasonal staff

Star Staff Reports

TROY, Mich — Dunham’s Sports, one of the nation’s largest sporting goods chains, will be hiring part-time seasonal holiday help at all of their locations. Part-time associates enjoy flexible hours, extra spending money, and a merchandise discount that will help with holiday shopping. Interested, enthusiastic sports-minded candidates can apply online at www.qhire.net/dunhamsholiday.

A listing of the 230-plus stores in 22 Midwestern and Southern states can be found on the company website www.dunhamssports.com.

Dunham’s Sports offers a full line of traditional sporting goods and athletic equipment, as well as a wide variety of active and casual sports apparel and footwear featuring Under Armour, Nike, adidas, Skechers and more.

Dunham’s carries a large selection of athletic and outdoor apparel, a fitness department, plus a large value area featuring footwear at savings of 30-50 percent off.

An expanded hunting department offers more from favorite brands like Remington, Rocky, Smith & Wesson and Crosman. Most stores also have a Fairway Center golf shop featuring top golf brands such as Taylormade, Titleist, Callaway and more.