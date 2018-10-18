Obituaries October 18, 2018

DOROTHY LEVENIA BROWN

Dorothy Levenia Brown, 97, of Millington, passed away October 8, 2018. Visitation was held Oct. 11, with a funeral service afterwards. All services were held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery.

MARK GLIDDON

Mark Gliddon, 46, of Millington, originally from Adelaide, Australia, passed away on October 5, 2018. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel was in charge of the arrangements.

ROBERT OWEN HARDY

Robert Owen Hardy, 47, of Atoka, died October 3, 2018, at Regional Medical Center. The family received friends on October 8. Funeral Service was held October 9, both at Munford Chapel. Interment was in Helen Crigger Cemetery. Munford Funeral Home – Munford Chapel

SHIRLEY HARRELL

Shirley Harrell, 75, of Drummonds, retired Department Manager for Walmart, died October 6, 2018 at her residence. The family receivef friends October 11, with service afterwards at Munford Funeral Home, Munford Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel had charge.

JOSEPH VICTOR KANIECKI

Joseph Victor Kaniecki of Munford, 71, passed away on October 6, 2018. He was an Air Force veteran and a retired United States Navy Vietnam veteran. The family requests memorials be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel had charge.

DOUGLAS WAYNE KING

Douglas Wayne King, 59, mechanic for Dozer Tracks, died October 6, 2018 at his residence. Gathering of friends was held Oct. 9 at Munford Funeral Home, Munford Chapel. Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel had charge.

EDDIE EVON TURNAGE

Eddie Evon Turnage, 56, of Drummonds, passed away on October 4, 2018. Arrangements were completed by Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel.

DANNY C. WALKER

Danny C. Walker, 57, of Millington, passed away October 7, 2018.A visitation was held Oct. 11, with a funeral service afterwards. All services and interment was held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery.

BLAKE C. ‘BILL’ WILLIAMS

Blake C. “Bill” Williams, 97, retired service manager for Jim Keras, died October 9, 2018 at his residence. The family received friends Oct. 12, with service afterwards at First Baptist Church Atoka. Interment was in Helen Crigger Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Memphis Food Bank at River of Life Church. Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel had charge.

JANIE P. WRIGHT

Janie P. Wright, 88, of Millington, went to be with the Lord on October 4, 2018. Visitation with family was held Oct. 9, with her funeral service at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East.