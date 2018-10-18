Public Safety October 18, 2018

Arrests

Oct. 3- 34-year-old Covington female charged with burglary; 31-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 54-year-old Bartlett female charged with child abuse and child neglect or endangerment; 40-year-old Millington male charged with public intoxication;

Oct. 4- 25-year-old Millington male charge with domestic assault; 49-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines and procedure to revoke suspension of sentence or probation; 54-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 37-year-old Munford male charged with assault; 25-year-old Munford female charged with failure to appear – criminal case;

Oct. 5- 25-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 38-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

Oct. 6- 31-year-old Millington male charged with public intoxication; 25-year-old Memphis male charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise and criminal trespass;

Oct. 7- N/A

Oct. 8- 19-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 20-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

Oct. 9- 27-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines, failure to appear – violation/probation and failure to appear – violation/probation;

Fire Reports

Medical Assistance

Oct. 1- 3916 Chambers Road;

Oct. 3- 5067 Thompson;

Oct. 4- 4205 Mary Lynn Cove;

Lock-out

Oct. 14- 8039 Highway 51 North;

Outside Rubbish

Oct. 14- Church Street & Navy Road

Emergency Medical Call

Sept. 30- 5077 Easley Street;

Oct. 1- 4836 Navy Road; 9779 Monasco; 4886 Forbess Lane; 3838 Springton;

Oct. 2- 7856 Highway 51 North; 8850 Highway 51 North; 7757 Church Street; 7950 Nelson Street; 4983 Cuba-Millington Road;

Oct. 3- 6718 Chase Road; 7847 Church Street/3; 4836 Navy Road;

Oct. 4- 6954 Highway 51 North; 4518 Langley;

Oct. 5- 4892 Saratoga Avenue; 6845 Richard Wilson Drive; 8050 West Street; 5096 Dale Drive;

Oct. 6- 4836 Navy Road; 7827 Hickory Meadow Road;

Disregarded on Side

Oct. 1- 4998 Navy Road;

Oct. 3- 6845 Richard Wilson Drive;

Oct. 6- 4915 Saratoga Avenue;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Oct. 1- Kerrville Rosemark Road & Old Tipton;

Oct. 4- Navy Road & Nelson Street;

Combustible/Flame

Oct. 2- 7757 Church Street;

Smoke Detector Activated

Oct. 1- 5064 Pitts;

Oct. 2- 8110 Highway 51 North 51/1;

Grass Fire

Oct. 2- 9200 Highway 51 North;

Dispatched & Canceled

Oct. 6- Martin West & Bethuel Road;

Assist Invalid

Oct. 5- 5077 Easley Street;

False Alarm

Oct. 2- 7757 Church Street;

Oct. 6- 8490 Highway 51 North;