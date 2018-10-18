What is the Value of Life?

By David Peel

Injury and Death cases deal with damages that are far more than financial.

What is pain worth?

What is a scar worth?

What is a life worth?

Putting dollars figures on things that cannot be bought and sold is riddled with difficulties.

For example, I once represented a lady who had sustained a deep scar in her calf as a result of the negligence of another. While the scar healed, it was still quite obvious, and it made her self-conscious. In talking with her, the placement of the scar was very problematic because of her religion which expected her to wear dresses.

The location of the scar was not covered by any normal length dress. And since the denomination discouraged pants, she felt that she would be exhibiting this noticeable scar daily for the rest of her life.

In order to illustrate this, I had a notable Manhattan dress buyer provide the next 3 to 5 years of styles that would be available off the rack at local stores. Only one of the dresses that would’ve been fashionable covered the scar at all. We used this in settlement negotiations to discuss how her life was affected and changed.

How do we value a life in Tennessee? Tennessee wrongful death cases can include compensation for:

reasonable funeral and burial expenses,

loss of earning capacity during the period between the infliction of injury or illness and the time of death,

loss of enjoyment of life during the same period,

mental anguish the deceased person actually suffered as a result of the fatal injury or illness (while conscious),

lost wages, including the value of wages and benefits the deceased would likely have earned if he or she had lived (future earnings),

physical and mental suffering, loss of time, and necessary expenses incurred by family members as a result of the death, and

loss of the deceased person’s love and companionship.

Here’s one way we value life:

The B-2 Stealth Bomber is a flying wing design with a crew of two. In 1997 dollars, each one cost $ 737,000,000 USD. If the plane has a problem that the pilots think will result in a crash, the pilots are equipped with ejection seats. Inferred then is the idea that the lives of these two pilots are worth more than $737 million Dollars.

How do you value life?

Peel seeks justice for those injured in tractor trailer and car accidents, medical malpractice, and disability. He often addresses churches, clubs and groups without charge. Peel may be reached through PeelLawFirm.com wherein other articles may be accessed.