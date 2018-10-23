Germantown still class of the Power 10, Houston validates No. 2 ranking

The Journal West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings

The teams from the coverage area including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and South Tipton County are eligible. Each week throughout the 2018 see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week 11.

WEEK 11

1. Germantown (9-0)

(W 28-7 vs. Memphis Central)

Next Game: vs. Whitehaven

2. Houston (8-1)

(W 40-6 vs. Collierville)

Next Game: @ St. George’s

3. ECS (7-2)

(W 34-7 vs. Harding Academy)

Next Game: @ Northpoint Christian

4. Briarcrest (6-3)

(W 28-14 @ Jackson North Side)

Next Game: vs. St. Benedict

5. St. Benedict (7-2)

(W 41-21 @ Ezell-Harding)

Next Game: @ Briarcrest

6. Cordova (6-3)

(W 48-3 vs. Arlington)

Next Game: vs. Bartlett

7. Munford (6-3)

(L 33-20 @ Kirby)

Next Game: vs. Brighton

8. Tipton-Rosemark Academy (5-4)

(W 16-7 vs. Jackson Christian)

Next Game: @ Nashville Christian

9. Arlington (5-4)

(L 48-3 @ Cordova)

Next Game: vs. Collierville

10. St. George’s (4-5)

(W 24-14 @ FACS)

Next Game: vs. Houston

WEEK TEN

1. Germantown

2. Houston

3. ECS

4. Briarcrest

5. St. Benedict

6. Cordova

7. Arlington

8. Munford

9. Collierville

10. Tipton-Rosemark Academy