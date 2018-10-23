Germantown still class of the Power 10, Houston validates No. 2 ranking

Posted on October 23, 2018.
The Journal West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings
The teams from the coverage area including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and South Tipton County are eligible. Each week throughout the 2018 see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week 11.
WEEK 11
1. Germantown (9-0)
(W 28-7 vs. Memphis Central)
Next Game: vs. Whitehaven
2. Houston (8-1)
(W 40-6 vs. Collierville)
Next Game: @ St. George’s
3. ECS (7-2)
(W 34-7 vs. Harding Academy)
Next Game: @ Northpoint Christian
4. Briarcrest (6-3)
(W 28-14 @ Jackson North Side)
Next Game: vs. St. Benedict
5. St. Benedict (7-2)
(W 41-21 @ Ezell-Harding)
Next Game: @ Briarcrest
6. Cordova (6-3)
(W 48-3 vs. Arlington)
Next Game: vs. Bartlett
7. Munford (6-3)
(L 33-20 @ Kirby)
Next Game: vs. Brighton
8. Tipton-Rosemark Academy (5-4)
(W 16-7 vs. Jackson Christian)
Next Game: @ Nashville Christian
9. Arlington (5-4)
(L 48-3 @ Cordova)
Next Game: vs. Collierville
10. St. George’s (4-5)
(W 24-14 @ FACS)
Next Game: vs. Houston
WEEK TEN
1. Germantown
2. Houston
3. ECS
4. Briarcrest
5. St. Benedict
6. Cordova
7. Arlington
8. Munford
9. Collierville
10. Tipton-Rosemark Academy
