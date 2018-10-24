Categorized | Sports

SPORTS ALERT- Class of 2018 Announced: McLaughlin headlines Hall of Fame at MCHS

Posted on October 24, 2018.

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Longtime friends, businessmen and Millington graduates Carey Purham and Jack Leonard have traveled to home and away games for Trojan athletes for several years. The duo will be inducted into the MCHS Athletic Hall of Fame Dec. 15.

LaTesa McLaughlin

The 2018 Millington Central High School Athletic Hall of Fame was recently announced by the selection committee. This year’s induction class will be honored and recognized as part of the 2018 William Osteen Christmas Basketball Tournament in the William Osteen Gymnasium Dec. 15.

This year’s inductees are LaTesa McLaughlin (Lady Trojans Basketball 2005-09), Carey Purham (Carey’s Body Shop and contributor), Jack Leonard (Jack Leonard’s State Farm and contributor), the 1978-79 Millington Trojan Basketball Team (Sub-State appearance) and John Moore (1977 State champion wrestler in 132).

The Class of 2018 will be honor that evening during the tournament. Games will be played all day with the Hall of Fame festivities kicking off about 6 p.m.

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Calendar

October 2018
S M T W T F S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  