SPORTS ALERT- Class of 2018 Announced: McLaughlin headlines Hall of Fame at MCHS

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The 2018 Millington Central High School Athletic Hall of Fame was recently announced by the selection committee. This year’s induction class will be honored and recognized as part of the 2018 William Osteen Christmas Basketball Tournament in the William Osteen Gymnasium Dec. 15.

This year’s inductees are LaTesa McLaughlin (Lady Trojans Basketball 2005-09), Carey Purham (Carey’s Body Shop and contributor), Jack Leonard (Jack Leonard’s State Farm and contributor), the 1978-79 Millington Trojan Basketball Team (Sub-State appearance) and John Moore (1977 State champion wrestler in 132).

The Class of 2018 will be honor that evening during the tournament. Games will be played all day with the Hall of Fame festivities kicking off about 6 p.m.