Letter to Editor: Crisp ready to take care of business

Dear Editor:

I wanted to write to you to let you know that I was be unable to attend Oct. 15’s Candidate Forum at Baker Community Center.

Please extend my sincerest apology to the Jones-Phillip Civic Organization and those attending for my absence. My business has kept me in Washington D.C. unavoidably and will continue to do so until early next week. I am honored to have this incredible opportunity to serve our wonderful community and I ask for the prayers, input and support of everyone as we collectively work to help Millington continue to prosper.

I thank my friends and neighbors for their support and for God to bless us as we move into what I believe to be a very bright future for Millington. Thank you for this wonderful opportunity and this terrific honor to serve my hometown in the coming years. God bless.

Warmest Regards,

Jon Crisp

Candidate

Millington Alderman

Position 3