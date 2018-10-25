Local businesses rally to support upcoming Crisis Center Blues event

Star Staff Reports

Millington Crisis Center announces its first Battle of the Blues concert scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 3 at USA Stadium in Millington.

The event will be hosted by radio personality Ena Esco of I-Heart Radio. Gates open at 8 a.m. for food and retail vendors, 10 a.m. for concert goers and contest begins at noon. Tickets are on sale and will be available at the gate. Tickets can be purchased at the Millington Crisis Center or online at Eventbrite.

Proceeds from the fundraiser for the Millington Crisis Center will go towards replenishing the Crisis Center Grant and Maintenance Fund. The Crisis Center offer financial help to individuals and families living in the entire 38053 zip-code area towards their utilities and rent/mortgage. The Crisis Center also offers job placement, budgeting classes, resume writing, interview workshop, back to school supplies, children toy drive and resource information to other agencies that can meet their needs beyond our capability.

The fundraiser is sponsor by our Platinum Sponsor Ritter Communications. Gold Sponsor: Huey’s, Homer Skelton Chrysler Dodge and Jeep, Millington, Mid-South Community Justice & Mediation, Five Star Real Estate LLP, Millington Chambers of Commerce, USA Properties, Ivy Media and Boatwright Pharmacy. Silver Sponsors: InSouth Bank, Patriot Bank and Olympic Steak and Pizza.

For more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Millington Crisis Center Director or Assistant Director call or email Debra Sigee 679-6274 or Patricia Warner 281-6871 mcrisiscenter@gmail.com.