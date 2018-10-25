Take a Bow: Millington Choir makes its debut for 2018-19 and under the direction of Leah Thomas

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

For several Millington Central High School students, last Thursday was final the time to hit the stage and sing to a public audience.

Meanwhile the MCHS Choral Director Leah Thomas had a few nerves building up after she entered the Harvell Civic Center. When the clock struck 7 p.m., it was showtime for the debut of the MCHS Choir Department under the guidance of Thomas.

“I was a little bit of course because it was my first time having a performance here at Millington,” Thomas acknowledged. “I was a little nervous tonight. It feels good to have it done. I now know what to expect.”

Accompanied by pianist Yao Tingting, Thomas and the students presented to the public “Under the Fall Moon.”

The first concert of the season was broken down into four sections: Jazz/Chamber Ensembles, Women’s Choir, MCHS Men’s Ensemble and Chamber Choir.

The Jazz/Chamber Ensembles performed “Lacrimosa,” a piece by W.A. Mozart and Cameron F. Labarr. The next presentation from the group was “The Moon is Distant from the Sea,” by Emily Dickinson and David N. Childs.

Next up to the stage were the members of the Women’s Choir. The girls performed three sections, “Sanctus,” “Jordan’s Angels,” and “How Far I’ll Go.”

The boys were up next singing an a capella piece recorded by Boyz II Men called “Yesterday.” Then the Chamber Choir filled the stage to close out the night in a grand way. The songs were “The Lord is My Light and My Salvation,” “To Sit and Dream,” and “Still I Rise.”

“I thought the kids did a great job,” Thomas said. “I’m very proud of them for their very first performance.

“This is just the beginning,” she concluded. “We gave a little sample tonight.”

The MCHS Winter Concert is scheduled for Dec. 6 and Thomas said it will feature more variety, some choreography, more a capella and new instruments.

The Jazz Choir members are Lazaro Aleman, Lauren Bailey, Cassidy Floyd, Stacey Hall, Kaylee Hubbard, Ahli Jacobo, Samuel Johnson, Jonathan Mattox, Ema-Leigh Stafford, Jhonae Swain and Krishonna Thomas; the Women’s Choir members are Mykia Allen, Anita Anderson, Karyme Brooks, Taliyah Chalmers, Bronwen Davis, Emily Denson, Anna Dietz, Sharla Fisher, Zoea Forrest, Abbie Gallo, Gracie Gelston, Ruth Gilley, Kaleena Hall, Brandy Henderson, Joanna Jeffrey, Sanaa Lewis, Allyson Marona, Phoenix Olson, Jasmine Raynor, Camilla Rucker, Ruby Russell, Emoni Watkins, Taliyah White; the Chamber Choir members are Taylor Allen, Annaylin Arambula, Alyssa Ayers, Lauren Bailey, Ambrienne Benton, Starr Blackshire, Karyme Brooks, Lanette Carbajal, Sarah Cook, Gracie Crandall, Mikalia Davenport, Bronwen Davis, Tre’ Dean, Jeremiah Eulls, Nyla Farmer, Briana Fields, Cassidy Floyd, Luis Gonzalez, Alexandria Goodman, Delaney Grayson, Avonie Gutierrez, Stacey Hall, Brittany Henderon, Courtney Holmes, Kaylee Hubbard, Sam Johnson, Logan Kidwell, Zondra McKinney, Morgan Murphy, Hannah Oglesby, Nena Parker, David Parks, Ky’Shawn Peoples, Courtney Porter, Jackson Powell, Chloe Riegert, Devin Smith, Kaitlynn Smith, Ema-Leigh Stafford, Jhonae Swain, Krishonna Thomas and Reagan Walker.

Thomas wanted to give a special thanks to the MCHS Choral Boosters, MCHS Administration, Millington Municipal Schools, MCHS faculty and staff, the First United Methodist Church Ladies, Crosspointe Baptist Church and the parents.

To donate and purchase MCHS Choir fundraising items, call 873-8100.