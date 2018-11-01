The Millington Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2018 Ladies Luncheon Oct. 18 in Millington. The MACC would like to thank all our sponsors for the Ladies Luncheon and all those who help make it a success with a solid turn out. Platinum Sponsor was Love Worth Finding Ministries; Diamond Sponsor St. Francis Hospital – Bartlett; Gold Sponsors Comprehensive Family Dentistry – Dr. Janet Black, Five Star Real Estate Services LLP and Memphis International Raceway; Silver Sponsor Ritter Communications; Bronze Sponsors BancorpSouth Bank, First South Financial Credit Union, Hampton Inn & Suites, INSOUTH Bank, Patriot Bank and University of Memphis Millington Center; Crystal Sponsors First Citizens National Bank and Trustmark National Bank; Granite Sponsor Belhaven University and Venue Host Crosspointe Baptist Church.