Funding: MEF brings community and schools together to donate checks for education

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The dedicated women and men of the Millington Education Foundation have worked behind the scenes all year with fundraisers, community events and rallying donations for the students of Millington Municipal Schools.

Last Thursday in the Harvell Civic Center, it was time for the Board to come out into the spotlight to celebrate 29 grants totaling $14,758.93. MEF’s Cary Vaughn had the privilege of announcing the totals and presenting Millington Municipal Schools E.A. Harrold, Millington Elementary School, Millington Middle School and Millington Central High Schools with checks.

E.A. Harrold programs were funded $581.26. MES will receive $8,741.39. At Millington Middle School, the teachers were presented a check for $1,709.99 and the grant total for MCHS was $3,726.29.

The money will fund grants involving band, STEM, physical education, broadcasting, children’s books and much more.

Present were city leaders like Mayor Terry Jones, aldermen, Superintendent Bo Griffin, Millington Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Terry Roland and Millington School Board members Larry Jackson and CJ Haley.

Also in attendance were various teachers from the four schools and even a few students were present for the presentation of checks. Vaughn thanked all in attendance for their work and dedication to MMS.

He also noted the purpose for the year around fundraising — the children. Vaughn challenged the MEF Board, business community, city leaders and residents to reach $19,000 in 2019 and $20,000 in 2020.