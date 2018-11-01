Happy Birthday Ms. Poindexter

The desk of Millington Central High School administrative assistant Wanda Poindexter was decorated with balloons and party favors last Wednesday in honor of her birthday. The direct assistant to MCHS Assistant Principal Beth Hale and the disciplinary office, Poindexter celebrated Oct. 24 with colleagues and students. But it was mostly business as usual for the education veteran. For 20 years Poindexter was a part of Shelby County Schools after starting her educational career in Frayser at Denver Elementary with the former Memphis City Schools. She has also served at Woodstock Middle School before coming to MCHS.