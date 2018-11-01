Learning Lady Stallions

Millington Middle Lady Stallions Basketball team made their 2018-19 debut in the Millington Middle Gymnasium last Thursday against Appling Middle School. The Lady Stallions dominated with defense to win the season opener in a blowout. The 2018-19 Lady Stallions are sixth graders Madison Clements, Breanna Hulsey, Chasity Bright and Aleeah Fiene; seventh graders Aubrey Young, Timya Dailey and Cassandra Johnson; and eighth grader Roshundra Gooden, Shaelyn Chapuis, Mia Goodall, Daija Madlock, MaKenzie Chambers, Camille Sigee, Autum Boykin, Kalia Duckworth, Marricka White and Verna Young.