Public Safety November 1, 2018

Arrest Reports

Oct. 17- 44-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – criminal case;

Oct. 18- 19-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines and simple possession or casual exchange; 51-year-old Millington female charged with domestic assault;

Oct. 19- 37-year-old Lakeland male charged with failure to appear – booking/processing, speed limit violation, compliance with financial responsibility law required and driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked;

Oct. 20- 36-year-old Millington female charged with public intoxication; 36-year-old Memphis female charged with public intoxication;

Oct. 21- 28-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 29-year-old Millington charged with domestic assault;

Oct. 22- 55-year-old Millington male charged with violations? penalty?venue? providing records for prosecution;

Oct. 23- 29-year-old Bartlett male charged with failure to appear – booking/processing; 40-year-old Millington male charged with criminal trespass; 38-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault, domestic assault and vandalism $500 or less;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call

Oct. 14- 7951 Corsair; 7249 Baker Street;

Oct. 15- 3820 Micro Drive;

Oct. 16- Highway 51 North & Micro Drive;

Oct. 18- Wilkinsville Road & Walker Road; 5093 North End;

Oct. 19- 8377 Quito Road;

Smoke or Odor

Oct. 16- 4933 Navy Road;

Dispatched & Canceled

Oct. 14- 7950 Memphis Avenue;

Oct. 20- 8192 Hornet Avenue;

Passenger Vehicle

Oct. 16- 8188 Highway 51 North;

Power Line Down

Oct. 14- 7979 Quinn Circle;

False Alarm

Oct. 14- Baker Street & Juana Drive;

Oct. 17- 8526 Highway 51 North;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Oct. 15- Hornet Avenue & Navy Road;

Oct. 18- 2750 Cuba-Millington Road;

Oct. 19- Kerrville Rosemark Road & Old Tipton

Good Intent Call

Oct. 20- Highway 51 North & Micro Drive;

Disregarded on Side

Oct. 18- 4287 Appian Drive;

Smoke Detector Sounded

Oct. 15- 7997 Martha Street/P.O. Box 1327;

Assistance

Oct. 15- 4768 Montgomery Street;

Medical Assistance

Oct. 15- 5073 Navy Road;

Oct. 17- 8569 Highway 51 North;

Oct. 18- 4880 Saratoga Avenue;

Oct. 20- 5090 Copper Creek Blvd.;