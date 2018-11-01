Veterans’ Parade This Saturday

City of Millington Veterans’ Parade Nov. 3, at 10:30 a.m. The parade route will be Navy Road from Newport Avenue to Leroy Boatwright Street. Staging will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Newport Avenue. Register online at Millingtontn.gov ¨ There will be no parking in the staging area – There is ample parking along the parade route. You may park near the end of the parade route and walk or arrange a ride to the lineup. Navy Road will be closed to traffic at 9 a.m. so use Easley Street to Nelson Avenue and take a right into the staging area. Assemble your group in your assigned area by 10 a.m. Groups arriving after 10 a.m. will not be allowed to participate. The parade will start promptly at 10:30 making a left on to Navy Road and traveling east until arriving at Easley Street. Come out and support our Veterans. For more information, call 873-5770.