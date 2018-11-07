BREAKING NEWS: Four school board members, three aldermen win new terms

By Bill Short

Four school board members and three aldermen won new terms Tuesday in the Millington city elections that featured only three contested races.

School board member C. J. Haley was re-elected to a third term and Larry Jackson to a second term in Positions 2 and 6, respectively, while Barbara Halliburton won a two-year term in Position 5.

Cody Childress was unopposed for re-election to a third term in Position 4.

Aldermen Bethany Huffman and Larry Dagen were unopposed for re-election to a third term and Al Bell to a second term in Positions 1, 4 and 2, respectively.

Jon Crisp was the unopposed candidate for the Position 3 seat occupied by Alderman Frankie Dakin, who did not seek re-election to a third term.

Haley received 1,393 votes, or 52 percent of the 2,657 cast, and her challenger Marlon Evans got 1,260, or 47 percent. Four voters cast write-in ballots in that race.

Halliburton received 1,917 votes, or 72 percent of the 2,680 cast, and her challenger Don Holsinger got 758, or 28 percent. Five voters cast write-in ballots.

Jackson received 1,645 votes, or 62 percent of the 2,659 cast, and his challenger Austin Brewer got 1,006, or 38 percent. Eight voters cast write-in ballots.

Haley and Childress were each elected in November 2013 to an initial one-year term on the school board and re-elected in 2014.

In July 2014, the Millington Board of Mayor and Aldermen appointed Jackson to fill the vacancy created in school board Position 6 after Jennifer Carroll resigned to become a teacher at E. A. Harrold Elementary School.

Four months later, he was elected unopposed to a four-year term.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen appointed Halliburton to fill the vacancy created in school board Position 5 after Ronnie Mackin resigned on Feb. 1 to open an insurance agency in Sevierville.

She will now serve during the remainder of Mackin’s unexpired term, which ends on Dec. 1, 2020.

Haley, Jackson and Halliburton thanked the voters for giving them an opportunity to continue serving on the school board.

While expressing gratitude to everyone who placed their “trust” in her, Haley said she is “excited” about the district’s future.

Jackson acknowledged that the school system is “not where any of us want it to be.”

“But from the superintendent on down,” he said, “we are all working as hard as we can to get there!”

Halliburton believes the school system has a “tremendous opportunity” to make a difference in the lives of the children and the future of the city.

“I’m very optimistic about what the future holds,” she said, “and I’m excited and humbled to be playing a part in this truly gratifying work.”