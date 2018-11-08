Calendar of Events November 8, 2018

Nov. 9,10 & 11

Playhouse 51 presents Junie B in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells! by Allison Gregory and produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. The production opened last weekend in the Harvell Civic Center located at 8077 Wilkinsville Road in Millington. The final productions are Nov. 9&10 at 7:30 p.m., and Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. The are prices for with discounts for seniors, students and military. The play is sponsored by Patriot Bank and Patriot Bank Mortgage. For more information, call 872-7170 or visit www.playhouse51.com

Nov. 10

Munford High School DECA will be holding a princess breakfast event on Saturday. The official title of the event is Be Our Guest at Belle’s Princess Breakfast from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Munford High School Cafeteria. The venue will be transformed into the dining hall of Belle’s palace. There is one flat admission fee which includes: breakfast, unlimited meet and greets with costumed princesses, unlimited pictures, and a make your own tiara/crown station. Proceeds go to The Carl Perkins Center for Child Abuse Prevention. For more information, call 840-9600.

Nov. 10

Fellowship Baptist Church will host a fish fry on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. The meal will feature pond-raised catfish, white beans, fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies, variety of desserts and iced tea or coffee. Donation only fundraiser will be held Fellowship Baptist Church Family Life Center located at 4635 Quito Drummonds Road in Millington.

Nov. 10

Day of worship, all disabled/handicap and caregivers or whoever wants to come. It will be at the Baker Community Center Saturday at 1 until 3 p.m. Room 1. Given by Jeff Thornton, Deacon at Shelby Forest Baptist Church.

Nov. 10

Millington First Baptist Church Women’s Ministry presents “Life is better when you are laughing!”and Brunch with comedian Peppi Garrett Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. at the church located at 5010 West Union Road. For more information, call 872-2264.

Nov. 10

Nov. 15

The National Active & Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 1382 meeting will be held at noon, Thursday, Nov. 15 at Manila Filipino Restaurant, 7849 Rockford Road in Millington. The guest speaker will be Susan Allgood, Aetna Federal Health Plan Director. She will discuss upcoming benefit/rate changes for 2019. For more information, call Carolyn Cribbis at 413-7123.

Nov. 30

City of Millington Tree Lighting Ceremony & Pictures with Santa will be held Nov. 30 at 6 to 8 p.m. at Millington Public Library located at 4858 Navy Road in Millington. For more information call 873-5770.

Dec. 1

City of Millington’s Christmas Parade Dec. 1, 2018 Beginning at 1 p.m. The parade will follow Navy Road from Newport to Leroy Boatwright Street. Parade lineup will be on Newport. Parade check in will be at Newport and Nelson. Please note: Navy Road will be closed starting at noon. There will be no parking in the staging lanes. There is ample parking along the parade route. For more information, call 873-5770.

Dec. 1

Millington Arts Council presents the Second Annual Holiday Makers Market Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 7743 Church Street in Millington. Local artists, crafters, and creators wanted. E-mail millingtonartscouncil@gmail.com for registration. Register by November 25.