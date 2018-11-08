Obituaries November 8, 2018

DONNIE R. HALEY

Donnie R. Haley, 83, retired bank teller of Millington, passed away on October 28, 2018. The family received friends November 1, with a service Friday at the Millington Chapel. Interment followed in Bethuel Cemetery. The family requests any memorials be made to Millington Football or to the donor’s choice. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

EMETERIO HERNANDEX

Emeterio Hernandez, 84, of Millington, passed away on October 31, 2018. Munford Funeral Home had charge.

CLAUDE ESTES HOLMES

Claude Estes Holmes, 78, died October 25, 2018. Visitation was held November 3, at Jefferson Mortuary Chapel and the service was Nov. 4 at Williams Chapel AME Church in Millington. Interment was in West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Memphis.

EARLINE CAPLES LEWIS

Earline Caples Lewis, 78, passed away on October 26, 2018. Funeral service was held at EL-Bethel Non Denomination in Memphis. Interment was in Pleasant Rest Memorial Gardens Millington. Jefferson Mortuary had charge.

ALMA LUCILLE GRAY LIGHTFOOT

Alma Lucille Gray Lightfoot passed away at home October 29, 2018. Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel had charge.

HELEN J. PENN

Helen J. Penn, 60, of Millington passed away Saturday, October 27, 2018. Funeral service was held Nov. 3 at Glifield Baptist Church in Millington. Millington Funeral Home had charge.

TONI PUTMAN

Toni Putman, 68, of Atoka, passed away on November 1, 2018. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

ELIZABETH ‘LIZ’ MARY (VERHEY) SNELLER

Elizabeth “Liz” Mary (Verhey) Sneller of Millington, was born in Oudewater, the Netherlands, on July 4, 1941. On October 13, 2018, she passed away unexpectedly at Methodist Hospital in Downtown Memphis. Visitation was held October 19 at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home. Funeral services was held at the same address on Saturday, October 20 and interment was at Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery.

JOSEPH THOMAS

Joseph Thomas, 79, passed away on October 30, 2018. Service was Wednesday, November 7 with viewing from 10- 10:55 a.m. at St. Paul Chapel Baptist Church 8883 Richardson Landing Road, in Drummonds, with the funeral at 11 a.m. Interment in St. Paul Cemetery. Jefferson Mortuary had charge.