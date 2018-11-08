Public Safety November 8, 2018

Arrests

Oct. 24- 34-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – criminal case and failure to appear – violation/probation; 33-year-old Brighton male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

Oct. 25- 30-year-old Millington male charged with altering, falsifying or forging evidences of title, assignments or plates, violation of registration and driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked; 43-year-old Millington male charged with public intoxication;

Oct. 26- 27-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; Dallas, Texas male charged with simple possession or casual exchange, simple possession or casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal impersonation; 34-year-old Covington female charged with simple possession or casual exchange; 31-year-old Atoka female charged with revocation of suspension of sentence;

Oct. 27- 25-year-old Munford female charged with failure to appear – criminal case, failure to appear – criminal case and failure to appear – criminal case;

Oct. 28- 42-year-old Millington male charged with public intoxication;

Oct. 29- 21-year-old Lakeland male charged with aggravated assault;

Oct. 30- 44-year-old Millington female charged with aggravated assault; 32-year-old Hernando, Miss., female charged with procedure to revoke suspension of sentence or probation;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call

Oct. 21- 5081 Easley Street/63-A; 3740 Charles Bartlett Road; 7684 Arapaho Street;

Oct. 22- 8181 Highway 51 North; 5077 Easley Street/227; 8640 North End Cove; 7725 Navy Circle;

Oct. 23- 7824 Highway 51 North/7; 4842 Tamarack Drive; 7265 Raleigh-Millington Road;

Oct. 24- 5014 Snowy Creek Lane/106; 5129 Brinkley Drive; 4692 bill Knight Avenue; 6448 Etta Road;

Oct. 25- 7114 Juana Drive; 3714 Lucy Road; 5014 Snowy Creek Lane;

Oct. 26- 5123 Navy Road;

Oct. 27-7214 Juana Drive;

Gas Leak (Natural)

Oct. 27- 7950 Memphis Avenue;

Dispatched & Canceled

Oct. 23- 4202 Eagles Hunt Road; 4443 W Hunters Glen;

Oct. 25- 4831 Terrell Lane; 7772 Tecumseh Street;

Brush Fire

Oct. 24- 4804 Montgomery Street;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Oct. 24- 8181 Highway 51 North;

Disregarded on Side

Oct. 21- 4561 Cuba-Millington Road; 4490 Sykes Road;

Oct. 23- Veterans Parkway & Dakar;

Drug Overdose

Oct. 27- 4599 Talley Street;

Rescue or EMS

Oct. 27- Wilkinsville Raod;

Medical Assistance

Oct. 23- 5093 North Avenue;

Oct. 24- 5029 Easley Street/12; 4836 Navy Road;

Oct. 25- 8181 Highway 51 North; 7906 Quito Road; 7837 Church Street;

Oct. 26- 8445 Highway 51 North;

Oct. 27- 7882 Quito Road; 4982 Bilrae North;

City Court Reports

October 23, 2018

Fines

Anthony George Bent Jr., of 4032 LeRoy Avenue in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Kelsea Q. Blue of 3081 Kettle Creek No. 12 in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Brandy M. Brooks of 4176 Alps No. 3 in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; disregarded stop sign, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Raphael L. Ellis of 5266 Breckenwood Drive in Memphis charged with driving with license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Timothy J. Elston of 447 North Maple Street in Covington charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Veronica R. Free of 5816 New Berry Lane in Memphis charged with driving with license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Kumeka L. Jordan of 1078 E. Walthal Circle in Memphis charged with driving with license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Freddie L. Matthews of 1645 Gregory Avenue in Memphis charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50, no cost; driving with license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Christian T. Simmons of 4735 Greenside Road in Millington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost; driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Joe R. Stanley of 5950 Stewart Road in Lakeland charged with failure to appear/booking & processing, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Robert W. Womack of 7820 Newport Road in Millington charged with driving with license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Billy Glen Thompson of 7661 Sledge Road of Millington charged with criminal trespass, guilty plea no fine, no cost, 9 days jail, 9 days credit;

Peggy Volpicelli at large of Millington charged with theft of property over $1,000 to $10,000, found probable cause held to state;

Jeremiah L. Wolff of 7920 Highway 51 North No. 107 in Millington charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea, $250 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/23 suspended, 11/23 probation, 6 days credit, random drug screens;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Tony D. Fitz of 8552 Bethul Road in Millington charged with petition to revoke probation;

Rebecca L. Harris of 100 N. Edgewood in Memphis charged with prevd petition deferment revocation;

LeeEva Hickerson of 8248 Leighton Lane in Millington charged with aggravated assault;

Justin R. Miller of 176 Wiley Drive in Munford charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia;

Marcus Pilgrim of 487 Blue Goose Road in Sarah, Miss., charged with theft of property over $1,000 to $10,000;

Averyon D. Washington of 1623 Jackson Avenue in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000;

October 30, 2018

Fines

Jasmine M. Banks of 4846 Terrell Lane in Millington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Sharon S. Childers of 252 Walnut Bend of Cordova charged with straddling lanes, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Maurice D. Christopher of 9060 Osborntown Road in Arlington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Daniel Gustafson of 4931 Waycross Avenue in Millington charged with ALT/FALS/FORG Auto Title/Plate, guilty plea amended to criminal attempt, $250 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Moses A. Harper of 420 Huffman Drive in Brighton charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; Joseph D. Hill of 562 Highway 70 West in Mason charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

William A. Hopkins of 491 Glenn Springs Road in Drummonds charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Christopher E. Hyde of 97 Buck Trail Cove in Atoka charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Larry D. Shaeffer of 65 W. LaFayette Circle in Memphis charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Jeffrey D. Sizemore of 3056 Lauren Drive in Bartlett charged with failure to appear, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea $50 fine, no cost; driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Timothy M. Stephenson of 3620 Brookmeade Street in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Edward P. Towers of 2014 Belover Drive in Memphis charged with theft of property under $500, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Michael Whitehead of 133 Karen Street in Munford charged with failure to appear, guilty plea, $50 fine plus cost; disregard red light, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Curtis Mathews charged with failure to appear, found guilty 60 days at Shelby County Department of Corrections;

Dakota S. Whisenant of 6464 Raleigh-Millington Road in Millington charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver/manufacture, amended to simple possession, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost, random drug screens;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Dalton A. Arnette of 1111 Crigger Road in Millington charged with theft of property over $1,000 to $10,000;

Susan Clemons of 3643 Oak Branch Cove in Bartlett charged with child abuse and neglect;

LaTerrio c. Dotson of 7928 Highway 51 North No. 10 in Millington charged with disorderly conduct; failure to provide identification; resisting official detention;

Robert C. Jones of 3137 Marr Cove in Bartlett charged with prevd petition deferment revocation;

Jessica L. Pruitt of 7098 Independence Road in Millington charged with prevs petition to revoke probation;

Matthew Pulliam of 2704 Deer Glade Lane in Memphis charged with prevs petition to revoke probation;

Josephine Robertson of 1973 Robinhood Lane in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended and speeding;