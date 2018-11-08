Spooky Seniors

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The winner of the 2018 Millington Senior Citizen Group Halloween custome contest was Betty Mutchler as the witch. Many of the members came out in full gear or with Halloween colors to celebrate the holiday last Wednesday during the regular meeting at the Baker Community center. The Millington Senior Citizen Club meets each Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Baker Community Center. The purpose of this organization is to inspire unity, friendship, and encouragement within the Millington community. Each meeting consists of business, entertainment, socializing and sharing a light lunch. Membership is open to anyone who is 50 years of age and older. New members are always welcome. Come visit any Wednesday morning and for more information, call 873-5770.