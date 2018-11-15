About Thomas Sellers

First United Methodist Church Food Pantry

On average, the Millington community food pantry serves about 3,500 hungry people in need each year, in large measure thanks to the generosity of folks like you.

It’s a ministry that’s been a part of our community for more than 30 years, lending a helping hand to families in need. As the holiday season approaches, it’s a time of year when the needs of many in our community living on the margins are more keenly felt.

We’re writing to ask for you help as we plan to distribute approximately 75-100 Christmas food baskets to ensure those most in need in our city will be able to share in the spirit of the season with a holiday meal with their families.

If you are able to help us with a donation for the Christmas food baskets, or to help the food pantry get a jump start by being well stocked as we begin the new year in 2019, make a check payable to Millington First United Methodist Church and note “food pantry” on the memo line of the check.

Together, we can make a real difference in the lives of those in our community struggling to make ends meet. And as always, we hope you remember that each item of food that is given is a blessing from God that began with people like you.

Nov. 15

The National Active & Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 1382 meeting will be held at noon, Thursday, Nov. 15 at Manila Filipino Restaurant, 7849 Rockford Road in Millington. The guest speaker will be Susan Allgood, Aetna Federal Health Plan Director. She will discuss upcoming benefit/rate changes for 2019. For more information, call Carolyn Cribbis at 413-7123.

Nov. 30

City of Millington Tree Lighting Ceremony & Pictures with Santa will be held Nov. 30 at 6 to 8 p.m. at Millington Public Library located at 4858 Navy Road in Millington. For more information call 873-5770.

Dec. 1

City of Millington’s Christmas Parade Dec. 1, 2018 Beginning at 1 p.m. The parade will follow Navy Road from Newport to Leroy Boatwright Street. Parade lineup will be on Newport. Parade check in will be at Newport and Nelson. Please note: Navy Road will be closed starting at noon. There will be no parking in the staging lanes. There is ample parking along the parade route. For more information, call 873-5770.

Dec. 1

Millington Arts Council presents the Second Annual Holiday Makers Market Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 7743 Church Street in Millington. Local artists, crafters, and creators wanted. E-mail millingtonartscouncil@gmail.com for registration. Register by November 25.