About Thomas Sellers

Star Staff Reports

The Fifth Annual Ken Novotny Memorial Chilly Chili 5K and 1-Mile Family Fun Run to benefit Concord Academy will be Saturday, November 17 at 9 a.m. The event is presented by Vypin, LLC and produced by P.R. Event Management for the private, special education school that serves students with various learning disabilities who benefit from a specialized learning environment. The school is located at 4942 Walnut Grove Road, inside Mullins United Methodist Church Educational Building (corner of Walnut Grove and Mendenhall).

The 3.1-mile course begins at the school and winds through the surrounding neighborhoods of Walnut Grove and Mendenhall, returning to Concord Academy for the finish. Following the race, participants can refuel with a bowl of Firehouse chili, hot chocolate, and other refreshments while enjoying live music by Bethany and Kevin Paige at the post-race party.

All registered race participants will receive a custom-designed long-sleeve tech T-shirt. A $100 Fleet Feet Gift Certificate will be given to the winner of a drawing from race entrants. $450 in Cash prizes and custom awards created by Concord Academy students will be presented to the top finishers in each division category. The team with the largest number of participants will also receive special recognition.

Concord Academy, which serves students in grades 6 through 12, teaches students to reach their personal best through guidance and instruction to develop at their own pace academically, socially, emotionally, and vocationally. Academy graduates achieve a high school diploma.

This event is held annually in memory of Ken Novotny, a dedicated member of the Concord Academy Board of Trustees who died in 2014. Novotny was an investment banker at Raymond James Financial Company who was passionate about serving children with special needs.

To register for the event, go to www.concord-academy.org. For additional information, go to www.pr-eventmanagement.net.

P.R. Event Management, founded in 2015 by Wyndell Robertson and Pam Routh, produces fun and safe sporting experiences including 5Ks, half marathons, triathlons, duathlons, cycling and adventure racing that draw awareness, exposure and support for the many charitable organizations with whom they partner.

