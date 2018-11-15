About Thomas Sellers

Star Staff Reports

Cadets with the Millington Composite Squadron in the Civil Air Patrol (CAP), took to the skies on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Four motivated cadets were selected to attend an exciting opportunity, allowing them several flights in a CAP Glider, which was towed throughout the day, by a CAP Single Engined Cessna.

After the cadets completed the morning safety briefing and ground training, each student eagerly inspected the aircraft, along with the flights instructor, ensuring it was ready to take flight.

Once the Glider was towed to the pre-determined launch location on the runway, cadets were further prepped and instructed how to assist in ground operations.

Cadet Airman Knight was the first to buckle into the aircraft, full of excitement and first flight nerves. Cadets attached the tow rope to the to the rear of the tow plane, and Cadet Chief Master Sergeant Riaz, held the wingtip of the glider stable as the aircraft gained lift. Several seconds later, both aircraft took off for the cloudless skies of Tullahoma.

As every cadet landed back on the grass runway, you could see their smile shine from a mile away! Each student received three flights throughout the gorgeous day at Tullahoma Regional Airport, each achieving their first flight in a Glider.

The Civil Air Patrol is a congressionaly chartered, federally supported non-profit corporation that serves as the official civilian Auxillary of the United States Air-Force.

CAP is a volunteer organization that performs three congressionally assigned key missions: emergency services, which includes search and rescue (by air and ground) and disaster relief operations; aerospace education for youth and the general public; and cadet programs for teenage youth.