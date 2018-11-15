About Thomas Sellers

ANDREW BLAKE GIVENS

Andrew Blake Givens, 31, of Millington, passed away November 6, 2018. The family received friends Nov. 9 until the service at the Millington Chapel. Interment followed in Big Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks memorials be made to the National Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance via their website www.tsalliance.orgMunford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

BARBARA A. HARRELL

Barbara A. Harrell, 78, of Millington, passed away November 8, 2018. The family received friends Nov. 10 until the memorial service at the Millington Chapel. Any memorials may be made to Seacrest Wolf Preserve (seacrestwolfreserve.org). Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

FAYE JENKINS

Faye Jenkins, 59, passed away on November 6, 2018. The Family received guests for visitation on Nov. 8, with the funeral service held on Friday both at First Baptist Church Millington in Millington. Burial followed at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery.

BENTLEY MILLINGTON LOFT

Bentley Millington Loft, 89, of Millington, passed away November 10, 2018. Mr. Loft was preceded in death by his wife, Bennie Jewell Roberts Loft; his parents, John F. and Sarah B. Loft; sisters, Agnes Adams and Annie Blanch Davidson; brother, John Bolton Loft. He is survived by his children, Devora (Debbie) Brown and Richard E. Loft; brother, O. Gene Loft; granddaughter, Jenifer Boice Smock; great-granddaughters, Anastasia N. Kimball and Audriana (Ladybug) Smock. The family received friends Nov 13 with a service held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Millington Chapel. Interment followed in West Union Cemetery. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

HELEN J. PENN

Helen J. Penn, 60, of Millington passed away Saturday, October 27, 2018. Funeral service was held Nov. 3 at Gilfield Baptist Church in Millington. Internet was at Gilfield Church Cemetery. Millington Funeral Home had charge.

LAWRENCE EMBERY PHILLIPS

Lawrence Embery Phillips 65, passed away on November 3. 2018. Service was held Nov. 17 at Historical First Baptist Church in Millington. Jefferson Mortuary had charge.