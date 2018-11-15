About Thomas Sellers

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call

Oct. 28- 5077 Easley Street No. 127;

Oct. 29- Intersection of Raleigh-Millington; 5230 Bateman Road;

Oct. 30- 5083 Brinkley Drive; 6969 Cades Brook Cove;

Oct. 31- 7280 Sheila Street; 3820 Micro Drive;

Nov. 1- 6997 Cold Springs Lane; 4704 Bill Knight Avenue; 5077 Easley Street;

Nov. 2- 5029 Easley Street No. 4;

Nov. 3- 6861 Theda Cove;

Sprinkler Activated

Nov. 2- 8039 Highway 51 North;

Gasoline

Oct. 28- 8445 Highway 51 North;

Public Service

Oct. 30- 4683 Cedar Ridge Drive;

Camper or Recreation

Oct. 30- 9067 Highway 51 North;

Mobile Property

Oct. 30- 9067 Highway 51 North;

Passenger Vehicle

Oct. 30- 9067 Highway 51 North;

Person in distress

Oct. 28- 3675 Sykes Road;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Oct. 29- Highway 51 North;

Oct. 30- Highway 51 North & West Union Road;

Nov. 1- Highway 51 North & Highway 385;

Disregarded on Side

Oct. 29- 8600 Bethuel Road;

Oct. 30- 8247 Highway 51 North; 7950 Memphis Avenue;

Oct. 31 4712 Janie avenue;

HazMat Release

Oct. 30- 7792 Church Street;

Building Fire

Oct. 29- 5887 Lake Port Drive;

Alarm System Sounded

Nov. 3- 5081 Easley Street;

Medical Assistance

Oct. 28- 6845 Richard Wilson Drive;

Oct. 30 9304 Highway 51 North;

Arrests

Oct. 31- 27-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 30-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault; 32-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault;

Nov. 1- 20-year-old Munford male charged with failure to appear – criminal case; 27-year-old Millington female charged with aggravated assault and reckless driving;

Nov. 2- 54-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

Nov. 3- 27-year-old Atoka male charged with failure to appear – criminal case and failure to appear – criminal case; 35-year-old Millington male charged with simple possession or casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search, simple possession or casual exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia; 27-year-old Brighton female charged with failure to appear – booking/processing; 28-year-old Covington male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 17-year-old Atoka male charged with simple possession or casual exchange;

Nov. 4- N/A

Nov. 5- 29-year-old Memphis male charged arrest for violation protection order; 37-year-old Millington male charged with driving while in possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, reckless endangerment, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked;

Nov. 6- 24-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fine;