About Thomas Sellers

By Bill Short

The four Millington School Board members who won new terms in last week’s city elections believe a review of the Five-Year Plan should be the board’s top priority.

Board Chairman C. J. Haley was re-elected to a third term in Position 2 and Larry Jackson to a second one in Position 6, while Barbara Halliburton won a two-year term in Position 5. Cody Childress was unopposed for re-election to a third term in Position 4.

Haley noted that, at this month’s meeting, the board voted unanimously to postpone the appointment of a panel to review the plan until after the election. She believes this review will allow the board to assess some of its capital projects and prioritize those needs.

Because the plan is a “fluid document,” Childress said it is “increasingly becoming” one of the board’s most important goals.

Other “pressing” ones he cited are to: (1) raise the ACT scores into the 20s, (2) make a final decision on the future of E. A. Harrold Elementary School and (3) continue to work on “securing” the schools to maintain a “safe learning environment” for the students.

“If we accomplish these goals and others,” Childress noted, “it will help Millington grow and prosper.”

Halliburton said the review should result in an “innovative strategy” for addressing the district’s aging facilities and infrastructure, with a “particular focus” on E. A. Harrold Elementary.

Jackson said the board must develop a “master plan for the upgrade” of E. A. Harrold.

In the Nov. 6 elections, Haley received 1,393 votes, or 52 percent of the 2,657 cast, and her challenger Marlon Evans got 1,260, or 47 percent. Four voters cast write-in ballots in that race.

Halliburton received 1,917 votes, or 72 percent of the 2,680 cast, and her challenger Don Holsinger got 758, or 28 percent. Five voters cast write-in ballots.

Jackson received 1,645 votes, or 62 percent of the 2,659 cast, and his challenger Austin Brewer got 1,006, or 38 percent. Eight voters cast write-in ballots.

Haley and Childress were each elected in November 2013 to an initial one-year term on the board and re-elected in 2014.

In July 2014, the Millington Board of Mayor and Aldermen appointed Jackson to fill the vacancy created in school board Position 6 after Jennifer Carroll resigned to become a teacher at E. A. Harrold.

Four months later, he was elected unopposed to a four-year term.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen appointed Halliburton to fill the vacancy created in school board Position 5 after Ronnie Mackin resigned on Feb. 1 to open an insurance agency in Sevierville.

She will now serve during the remainder of Mackin’s unexpired term, which ends on Dec. 1, 2020.

Aldermen Bethany Huffman and Larry Dagen were unopposed for re-election to a third term and Al Bell to a second term in Positions 1, 4 and 2, respectively.

Jon Crisp was the unopposed candidate for the Position 3 seat occupied by Alderman Frankie Dakin, who did not seek re-election to a third term.