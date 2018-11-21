About Thomas Sellers

Small Business Saturday is an American shopping holiday held on the Saturday after U.S. Thanksgiving during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year. This Saturday is always the last one in November, and can fall between November 24 and November 30. This year’s is Nov. 24. Shop local, Shop Millington.

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

A pair of Tipton County women want to bring a dual service to the Millington and South Tipton areas.

When Ashley Null and Patsy Patricio put their minds and creativity together, Twice As Nice Boutique & Embroidery was born. On Nov. 17 the business offering stylish clothes and a chance to personalize them opened at 8584 Highway 51 North next door to David Peel Law and fellow new operation Dynamix.

“It’s two of us, my sister-in-law and me,” Null said. “This is our idea. We thought about it two or three months ago. We just jumped right in and the whole process has gone quickly. We’re both together in the boutique and embroidery.

“We have been learning,” she continued. “We bought the machine and taken classes. We’ve had private lessons and it’s been practice, practice, practice.”

Using their natural abilities and eye for fashion, the business partners are ready to offer their serves to area residents in the growing trend of embroidery.

Null grew up in Millington and married Patsy’s brother Donald 12 years ago. She had been a medical assistant for a decade before joining forces with Patricio.

The wife of James Patricio, Patsy graduated from Munford High School. Now the women live in Tipton County, always frequenting Millington.

Patricio noted the location of the business right in front of the Shoppes of Millington Farms should help them attract customers. Null said sharing the shopping center with established businesses like Peel, Chris Ford’s State Farm and C’s Jewelry is an additional plus.

Once customers make their way into the boutique, they will see items like jeans, shirts, sweaters, blouses and seasonal styles. In addition, Twice As Nice offers jewelry, shoes and other accessories.

“We love boutique clothing and buying clothing,” Null noted. “We recently went on vacation. Out of town they had a monogramming boutique. It seemed to be doing pretty well. Millington doesn’t have anything like that out here.

The boutique’s selection is for women and girls. And the owners have the equipment and ability to personalize any outfit or garment. They can do designs, names and more. There are several colors to pick from and after the holidays, you will be able to bring in your clothing for monogramming.

“Nothing like this around here, so we want to offer as fast as we can service, quick turnaround,” Null said. “If somebody buys something here or brings something in to get monogrammed, we want to get it out as fast as possible. Instead of waiting weeks at a time somewhere else.”

Twice as Nice is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays. More information is available on Twice As Nice’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

“The fast turnaround, a lot of times you drop something off to be embroidered or order online, you have to wait for weeks,” Null concluded. “Then you add in the shipping and other things like that. We’re going to try to get it out as fast as we can.”

For more information, call 872-1004. Visit to receive special coupon offers. And for the men, you can pick up gift cards as a holiday gift. There will also be holiday discounts on certain items.