About Thomas Sellers

Dynamix Ribbon Cutting

Posted on November 22, 2018.

Last Thursday the Millington Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Dynamix. Dynamix, a sport medicine operation based out of Milan, has the core values of serving patients to the best of its abilities while giving each person an individual and specialize treatment. The seventh location of Dynamix opened at 8586 Highway 51 North in Millington under the guidance of clinic director Cory Wilcox. The staff of the Millington Dynamix will be Wilcox, Joan Wells, customer care coordinator and Alyssa Van Vleet and Paola Cuevas, physical therapy techs. For more information, call 430-8100 or visit dynamix.life.

