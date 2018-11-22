About Thomas Sellers

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Crisis can strike at any time to anyone.

An impactful moment of tragedy hit in Patricia Warner’s life on Aug. 31, 2005. That morning Warner woke up as a housewife taking care of three children along with her husband Travis.

“We were living in Chapel Hill when we had a house fire,” Warner recalled. “After that, I just needed something to do to occupy my time while helping others. The Crisis Center was the perfect way to do it.”

Warner joined the staff of the Millington Crisis Center later that year and has been serving with the organization since. She is now the assistant director and still motivated to return the favors she received back in 2005.

The house fire not only took away all of Warner’s physical positions, but her 11-year-old son LaMarcus Lemons couldn’t escape the smoke and flames in time. LaMarcus was buried on what would have been his 12th birthday, September 9.

The Warners, along with their daughters Breonica and Raven, had to deal with the loss of their loved one while rebuilding.

Good and sincere charitable deeds came like the Cartwright family giving the Warners a place to live. Then Patricia saw another side of how some deal with crisis.

“I’ve always loved helping people,” she said. “So when I had my house fire, a lot of people had to help me. There were so many different way they did it. Some were offensive.

“So I learned how to help and what to say,” Warner added. “I learned that when people are going through a crisis, how not to be offensive. I just took that as my boot camp for the next step God had planned for me. I’ve been in that role ever since.”

Warner served with previous Crisis Center director Lois Wilber until the conclusion of 2017. Then Wilber retired and the Crisis Center Board elected new director Debra Sigee to take over the organization.

In February, the new-look Millington Crisis Center debuted to the public with Warner’s familiar face key in the transition. Warner served as the bridge from the Wilber to Sigee leadership.

“The biggest transition was no longer doing the clothes,” Warner acknowledged. “For a lot of people it was really difficult. We’ve been doing them the entire time we’ve been here. But trying to keep up the workload of all the donations coming in, all of them were not clean enough to put back out. It just kept the place cluttered.”

Warner was vital in the redesign and renovations of the Crisis Center located at 8133 Wilkinsville Road. Sigee brought a new infrastructure to the Crisis Center with programs, grants and resources for the community.

“We decided to bring in things that would be more beneficial to the people,” Warner said. “I’ve seen some of the clients for all my 13 years. You want to be a hand up, not a hand out all the time. What can we do to have them not continue to live in a crisis?

“If we provide other services like the budgeting class, we can find out what’s really going on,” she added. “We can help them find jobs. Some people simply don’t know how to budget living on a fixed income. So your problems are not going to change.”

Warner said helping individuals builds stronger families. With stronger families, Millington will benefit from schools to businesses to overall community.

“If we look like we take pride in what we do, the families will as well,” Warner noted. “They come in now and feel like they can do business here. It gives them a whole different feel about the presence here.”

The word is getting out about the new Crisis Center and its resourcefulness. Warner hopes that will translate into new donor for the organization. Regular donations are starting to come in for the holiday season.

“We have proven to the community that we are a business of integrity,” Warner said. “You can feel comfortable continuing to support us the way you do. Please don’t cut back on what you do. We’re just hoping for your support.”

In addition to money, the Crisis Center is currently taking in donations for the Christmas Toy Drive. This year’s event is for children ages birth to 12 years old in the Millington zip code. The toys will be given out on Dec. 21-22. All donations must be in by Dec. 17 with the list concluding Dec. 15.

“We try to make sure we say the same thing to everybody,” Warner said. “Even as far something as simple as, ‘You must have an appointment to be seen.’ If I am going through a situation and I had to wait three days for an appointment, then somebody just walks in. That is very offensive. That can take somebody on the edge and send them over.”

Losing her son and home, Warner was close to the edge in 2005. But her daughters, husband and community friends kept her grounded. Now she remembers her crisis while paying tribute to LaMarcus each time she sits behind her desk at the Millington Crisis Center.

“I just tried to learn little small things in working here,” she said. “You don’t take what a person is going through and minimized it. You never know what somebody is going through.

“We try to make sure they leave here with integrity,” Warner concluded. “You don’t have to feel ashamed or feel vulnerable because you’re in this situation. And we don’t want to keep you here. Even though I love people, I don’t what to be God.”

For more information about the Crisis Center, call (901) 872-4357.