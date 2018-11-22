About Thomas Sellers

PHOTO BY SYLVIA ASKEW-NEWHOUSE

Residents of Cross Creek Apartments in Millington were greeted by the season’s first snow event Wednesday evening. Roads remained clear throughout the day but by night a major accident occurred near Raleigh-Millington Road between Fite and New Allen Road that night. Shelby County Deputies responded to a two-car crash that left one in critical condition and five others injured. Weather conditions played a part in the accident. The next day schools were closed in Millington, Tipton County and at nearby Tipton-Rosemark Academy.