Categorized | Community, News

November Snow

Posted on November 22, 2018.

PHOTO BY SYLVIA ASKEW-NEWHOUSE

Residents of Cross Creek Apartments in Millington were greeted by the season’s first snow event Wednesday evening. Roads remained clear throughout the day but by night a major accident occurred near Raleigh-Millington Road between Fite and New Allen Road that night. Shelby County Deputies responded to a two-car crash that left one in critical condition and five others injured. Weather conditions played a part in the accident. The next day schools were closed in Millington, Tipton County and at nearby Tipton-Rosemark Academy. 

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Calendar

November 2018
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  
fakeyeezysforsale