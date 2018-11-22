About Thomas Sellers

JAMES RONNIE HOLLAND

James Ronnie Holland (a.k.a. J.R & Spanky), 70, passed away peacefully at home on November 8, 2018. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service was held Tuesday November 20, 2018 with a service and reception at West Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home had charge.

WILLIAM L. LONG SR.

William L. Long, Sr., 89, of Lucy, passed away November 13, 2018. Mr. Long is a Marine, deacon at Lucy Baptist Church, and retired instrument mechanic for E.I. DuPont. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alma Sue Long; son, William L. Long, Jr.; his parents, William W. and Mary Cordelia Long; and sister, Frances Mosley. He is survived by his sons, Byron (Lillian) Long of Millington, and David (Debbie) Long of Germantown; sisters, Millie Jones of Booneville, Miss., Sue Hooten of Windsor, Mo., and Kay Whitlock of Parsons; brothers, Frank Long of Troy, Jim Long of Millington, and Calvin Long of Millington; grandchildren, Allison Li, Melissa (Wyatt) Justice, William Long, Mitchell Long, Mitchell Moskowitz and Matthew Moskowitz. Munford Funeral Home-Millington Chapel had charge.

MARY WHITE

Mary White, 85, of Millington, passed away November 15, 2018. The family received friends Sunday Nov. 18 with a service Monday at the Millington Chapel. Interment was private. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.