About Thomas Sellers

City Court Reports

November 6, 2018

Fines

Erica L. Bonner of 7840 Highway 51 North in Millington charged with driving while while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost;

Gary W. Bradshaw of 7913 Martha Road in Millington charged with driving while while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost;

Gary D. Cox of 5874 Pipers Green Lane in Bartlett charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Marlando C. Dawson of 5155 Banbury Avenue in Memphis charged with driving while while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Walter L. Fitts of 6225 Division Lane in Millington charge with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $25 no cost; driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Myron Cortez Fleming of 4581 Columbia Woods Lane in Millington charged with driving while while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost;

Andy J. Gillihan of 9728 Highway 51 North in Millington charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea 250 fine plus cost;

Dominique C. Laird of 4542 Bill Knight Road in Millington charged with driving unregistered vehicle on highway, guilty plea city charge, $50 fine plus cost; driving while while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost;

Kyara S. Muhammad of 162 Ahaz Armstrong Road in Drummonds charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; disregarded stop sign, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Devarious D. Woodland of 6901 Southknoll Avenue in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Kevin P. Dillard of 2030 St. Elmo in Memphis charged with aggravated sexual battery, guilty plea amended to domestic assault $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/27 suspended, 11/27 probation, 2 days credit;

Elizabeth A. Ferrell of 762 Colonial Road in Memphis charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $750 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 10/29 suspended, 11/29 probation random, drug screens;

Chasity A. Forte of 115 N. Willett Street in Memphis charged with violation of probation, found guilty by judge, 10/29 jail, 4 days credit;

Linnie V. Gibbons of 23 Lawrence Cove in Munford charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $750 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 10/29 suspended, 11/18 probation, 1 day credit; random drug screens;

Justin R. Miller of 176 Wiley Drive in Munford charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $750 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 10/29 suspended 11/24 probation, 5 days random drug 5 screens;

Timothy Simmons charged with burglary, guilty plea amended to theft under $1,000, $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 10/12 suspended, 10/12 probation, 47 days credit;

Steven S. Stacks of 2032 Peabody Avenue in Memphis charged with driving under the influence, DUI, first offense $750 fine & cost, 11/29 jail, 11/27 suspended 11/27 probation, 2 days credit time served attend alcohol safety school revoked license one year- interlock criminal assessment & treatment as part of probation;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Dominic D. Bringht, a.k.a. Dominic D. Walker of 2495 Winnona Avenue in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000;

Charles A. Byrd at large charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting official detention;

Bobby J. Duhart of 2605 Hartford Lane in Dallas, Texas charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and criminal impersonation;

Ian Fish of 4781 Hallbrook Drive in Millington charged with domestic assault;

Bobby Hughlett of 6556 Barclay Street in Millington charged with failure to register as sex offender;

Michael Somerville of 125 Boyce Avenue in Covington charged with theft of property over $1,000 to $10,000;

November 13, 2018

Sentences

Billy E. Arnette of 7978 Harrold Street in Millington charged with assault, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/26 probation, 11/26 suspended, 3 days credit;

Jermaine Johnson of 302 N. Bond Avenue in Brownsville charged with driving under the influence, DUI- first offense $750 fine and cost, 11/29 jail, 11/27 suspended, 11/27 probation, one and half days credit time served, attend alcohol safety school, revoked license one year, random drug screen interlock required;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Justin M. Hulsey of 7030 Cold Springs Lane in Millington charged with driving while in possession of methamphetamine; possession with intent to sell/deliver/manufacture methamphetamine;

Kari R. Layne of 2040 Downing Road in Covington charged with possession of a controlled substance x 2;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call

Nov. 4- 4917 Juana Drive;

Nov. 5– 8181 Highway 51 North No. 134;

Nov. 7- 7824 Highway 51 North No. 10;

Nov. 8- 8512 Quito Road; 5005 O’Connor Drive;

Nov. 9- 7960 Hallbrook Street; 4836 Navy Road; 4836 Navy Road;

Nov. 10- 8377 Quito Road;

Smoke Detector Activated

Nov. 7- 5077 Easley Street;

Alarm System Activated

Nov. 8- 4663 Navy Road; 4663 Navy Road;

Dispatched & Cancelled

Nov. 10- 4715 Saratoga Avenue;

DUI Blood Draw

Nov. 10- 4836 Navy Road;

Person in distress

Nov. 7– 7006 Richard Wilson Drive;

Nov. 8- 5057 O’Connor Drive;

Nov. 9- 7006 Richard Wilson Drive;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Nov. 5- 4872 Bill Knight Avenue; Highway 51 north & Sigler Lane;

Nov. 6- Easley Street & Nelson Street; 3775 Charles Bartlett Road; 4915 Navy Road No. 1;

Nov. 7- Highway 51 North & Wortham Road; Highway 385 & Singleton Parkway; Highway 51 North;

Nov. 10- 7839 Highway 51 North;

Disregarded on Side

Nov. 6- Bethuel Road & Center College;

Smoke or Odor

Nov. 5- 8535 Blue Creek Circle;

Medical Assistance

Nov. 4- 5077 Easley Street No. 118; 4811 Navy Road;

Nov. 7- 6448 Etta Road; 9304 Highway 51 North; 7757 Biloxi Cove;

Nov. 8- 7978 Martha Street;

Arrests

Nov. 7– N/A

Nov. 8– 24-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 22-year-old Millington male charged with assault and vandalism $500 or less; 36-year-old Somerville male charged with failure to appear – violation/probation; 38-year-old Millington male charged with illegal possession of fraudulent use of credit or debit card x 2;

Nov. 9– 45-year-old Memphis male charged with revocation of suspension of sentence; 42-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault;

Nov. 10– 48-year-old Millington male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and use of safety belts in passenger vehicles;

Nov. 11- 34-year-old Millington male charged with possession of handgun while under influence and driving under the influence of intoxicant; 31-year-old Drummonds female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 38-year-old Brownsville male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, drivers to exercise due care and reckless driving;

Nov. 12- 21-year-old Millington male charged with especially aggravated burglary;

Nov. 13– N/A