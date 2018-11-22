About Thomas Sellers

Star Staff Reports

The 17th Annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All Star Game presented by ARS/Conway Services and the Tennessee Highway Safety Office will feature the top high school seniors representing Shelby County Schools and Private schools in the Memphis area. Some of the best gridiron talent from Shelby and Tipton counties will be on the MUS Stadium field Dec. 8 in Memphis.

Each player was selected on the basis of character, his on and off the field achievements and his classroom performance. The talent pool will include four semifinalists for the state of Tennessee’s Mr. Football Award with Eric Gray (Lausanne), Maurice Hampton (MUS), Bill Norton (CBHS), and Marshall Ware (Germantown).

Gray, Michigan commitment, is the leading rusher in Shelby County and is the new state record holder for career touchdowns. Hampton, who has committed to LSU, is the top receiver in the area & leads Shelby County in receiving yards per game and total receiving yards. Norton is the leader of the CBHS defense and has committed to Georgia. Ware is one of the most accurate and productive kickers in the area, averaging six points per game.

The Red Team will be coached by Johnny Allen from Harding Academy while the Blue Team will be coached by Carl Coleman from Manassas.

“With these two outstanding head coaches leading the teams and the abundance of talent that will be featured in the game,” said Steve Ehrhart, Executive Director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, “we will continue the tradition of excellence the All-Star Game has established over the last sixteen years.”

The game will be played Saturday, Dec. 8 at 2:30 pm at MUS. Tickets are $10, kids 6 and under $5. The game will be broadcast on TV on WLMT CW 30 and on radio on Sports 56/87.7 FM

Here are the rosters for both squads.

The Blue All-Stars are Tarique Barnes (Cordova), Ryan Bevel (Bolton), Nathan Bradely (Tipton-Rosemark Academy), Carlton Brown (Northpoint Christian), Kaimon Caldwell (Booker T. Washington), Erek Campbell (Lausanne), Maurice Campbell (Ridgeway), Quincy Casey (Ridgeway), Jalon Cole (KIPP), Terrence Coleman (Rossville Christian), Terryen Collins (Kirby), Jose Diaz (Freedom Prep), Marshun Douglas (Kirby), Kylan Fayne (Covington), Noah Grant (Briarcrest), Eric Gray (Lausanne), Jalon Greer (Germantown), Reid Holland (Fayette Academy), Tyrone Jackson (MLK Prep), Christian James (CBHS), Jack Jobe (Briarcrest), Jaden Johnson (Kirby), Joshua Jones (Arlington), Romello Keeler (Douglass), Richard Kinley (Lausanne), Jacob Likes (CBHS), Caylon McKnuckle (Mitchell), Eli Neal (White Station), Bill Norton (CBHS), Jaylin Rainey (White Station), Edward Rankins (Craigmont), Noah Robertson (Munford), Chrisshun Robinson (Kirby), Romero Robinson (Oakhaven), Corey Smith (Millington), Justin Stonework (Collierville), Sammy Swing (Trezevant), Chandler Thomas (Kirby), Yusef Thomas (Lausanne), Jackson Walker (Briarcrest), Caleb Walker (Manassas), Gary Walton (Lausanne), Pierson Ward (Middle College), Marshall Ware (Germantown) and Monterio Wilburn (Manassas); Coaching Staff members are Head Coach Carl Coleman (Manassas), Assistant Coaches are Winston Delane (Booker T. Washington), Chester Flowers (Kirby), Preston Harris (Douglass), Lennoris Stapels (Middle College) and Brian Stewart (Briarcrest).

The Red All-Stars are Kendrick Anderson (Fairley), Nick Anewalt (Houston), Kyshawn Banks (Sheffield), Emmett Booker (Westwood), Justin Bray (St. George’s), Chandler Caughron (ECS), Dennis Cheairs (Wooddale), Lunden Clark (St. Benedict), Jeremiah Coooper (Hamilton), DeAngelo Cross (East), Corey Cross (Kingsbury), Paul Ellis (ECS), Carson Evans (FACS), Isaac Green (Central), Will Gusmus (Houston), Vincent Guy (Whitehaven), Sidney Hall (MASE), Cormontae Hamilton (Whitehaven), Maurice Hampton (MUS), Julius Hampton (Raleigh-Egypt), Kendrick Hightower (Fairley), Dorian Hopkins (MUS), Trevis Hopper (Central), Bailey Howard (Brighton), Dylan Ingram (Central), Meonta Kimbrough (Overton), William Knox (Southwind), Melvin McBride (Whitehaven), Kadarrius Mills (Fairley), Tyler Moore (Harding Academy), Raishun Morris (Hillcrest), Keveon Mullins (Whitehaven), Gavin Olson (Harding Academy), Tyrell Partee (MAHS), Matthew Rhodes (MUS), Courtney Sharp (Whitehaven), Quincy Shipp (Melrose), Sellers Shy (MUS), Rahnmann Solcum (Southwind), Spencer Smith (St. George’s), Tylen Tate (Wooddale), Phillip Thompson (Bartlett), Kristian Williams (Southwind) and Dawson Williams (ECS); Coach Staff members are Head Coach Johnny Allen (Harding Academy), Assistant Coaches are Quentin Jones (Kingsbury), Gene Robinson (Fairley), Jonas Rodriguez (ECS), James Thomas (Houston) and Edgar Williams (Overton).