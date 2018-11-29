About Thomas Sellers

The first Battle of the Blues benefiting the Millington Crisis Center was held Nov. 3 on the grounds of USA Stadium in Millington. The Crisis Center staff would like to give a special thanks to sponsors for making it possible, Patriot Bank, Huey’s, Ivy Multimedia, Olympic Steak and Pizza, Homer Skelton Ford Millington, Millington Area Chamber of Commerce, BancorpSouth, Ritter Communications, Boatwright Pharmacy, WIAN Radio, Insouth Bank, Five Star Real Estate Services LLC, AN-I.V. LLC, USA Properties and Home Skelton Dodge Jeep and Ram.

Millington Crisis Center Director Debra Sigee presented Street Preaches with the award as the first winners of the Battle of the Blue. It was tough competition with acts like Arneisha King and Smooth Grove, 1 Tyme and The Crew taking the stage. The event also featured the voice of Ena Sigee Cole a.k.a. Ena Esco, an I Heart Radio personality hosting.