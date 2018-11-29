About Thomas Sellers

Star Staff Reports

Open auditions for Rehearsal for Murder at Playhouse 51 will be held on Saturday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to noon, and Sunday, Dec. 2 from 7-9 p.m.

Performance dates will be March 1, 2, 3, and 8, 9, & 10

Playhouse 51 is looking for 9 men, ages 18 and up, and 6 or more women, ages 18 and up.

Playhouse 51, Millington’s Community theater will be holding open auditions for Rehearsal for Murder. The play was adapted by D.D. Brooks, and written by Richard Levinson and William Link, two of TV’s most successful mystery writers, the creators of Mannix, Columbo, and most notably, Murder, She Wrote.

A play within a play within a play; on opening night on Broadway, the playwright’s engagement to the leading actress is announced in the tabloids. The director, producer, the lead’s understudy, and leading actor relive the opening night that gets horrible reviews. The star actress commits suicide…. one year later; all the players are back together with a few additions to “read” a new script. Things get heated and we learn what actually happened.

Characters

Alex Dennison…………a playwright

Ernie…………..the stage doorman

Sally Bean……….Alex’s secretary

Monica Welles……………..a star

Loretta…………the stage manager

Lloyd Andrews………..the director

Bella Lamb…………..the producer

Karen Daniels………….an actress

David Mathews……………an actor

Leo Gibbs……………….an actor

Male Police Officer

Female Police Officer

Man in Auditorium

Mr. Santoro

Second Man In Auditorium

Playhouse 51. Playhouse 51 has been Millington’s Community Theater since 2003, putting on four high quality productions a season, specializing in Comedies, musicals, children’s shows, and educational outreach.

For more information, contact Shirl LaVoice, operations director, at slavoice33@gmail.com, or call 872-7170 or visit www.playhouse51.com