About Thomas Sellers

Millington’s business outlook has seen a boom the past few years.

The latest piece of dynamite to explode on the scene is Dynamix, a physical therapy operation focusing on health, lifestyle and community. The seventh location of Dynamix opened at 8586 Highway 51 North in Millington under the guidance of clinic director Cory Wilcox.

“Every time they see a physical therapist here from the first visit to the last visit,” Wilcox said, “they’re going to be seeing me. We’re going to breakdown some of their goals and I’m going to tell them some of the goals I have for them as far as the boring numbers.

“We implement a lot of what they want to do,” he continued. “It’s not so much they need to move their knee better. It’s about getting them back to playing golf, or playing with the grandkids or getting them out back running. That’s really what we hone in on. We have to get those numbers back up for the motion and function. We want to get them back to the things they love and the quality of life.”

Wilcox graduated from UT-Martin for undergrad and next attended the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis. Three years into his profession, Wilcox worked in the Dynamix McKenzie location before coming to Flag City with his wife, Anna.

On Nov. 15, the Millington Area Chamber of Commerce and Executive Director Terry Roland pulled out the official welcome mat for the business.

“We want to establish our Southwest roots here,” Wilcox noted. “It’s a great community. Terry hit the nail on the head with just how welcoming everybody is. It really kind of blew me away from everybody at the Chamber to City Hall to Walmart to the doctor’s offices. Everybody has been welcoming to us. So we want to provide that great world-class service up and down the Millington area. We see a lot of potential and growth in the Millington area.”

Dynamix is located in the longtime shopping center David Peel Law, Chris Ford State Farm and C’s Jewelry has called home. Recently, Twice As Nice Boutique & Embroidery opened next door to Dynamix.

Millington is Dynamix’s seventh home with other locations in Milan, Brownsville, Greenfield, Trenton, Humboldt and McKenzie.

Dynamix, a sport medicine operation based out of Milan, has the core values of serving patients to the best of its abilities while giving each person an individual and specialize treatment.

“We want them to feel like there is something better here, something special,” Wilcox said. “We want them to become part of our family. You’re not just another patient here coming in for a knee, but you’re a part of our family. We love to learn about who they are and what they love to do. And we want to get them back to that.”

Wilcox noted Dynamix is not a cookie-cutter operation. Each patient will be evaluated and a treatment plan geared to their needs will be developed. The business is open to all ages.

“We’re open to everyone,” he said. “We do direct access which means you can come in without a physician’s referral. We also do free injury assessments. We treat all ages, all types of people depending on their goals. From kids in middle and elementary school to my oldest patient who was 103. We love that good variety.”

Dynamix has helped the elderly, student/athletes and the average everyday person. Wilcox will be the one that patients of Millington and the surrounding areas will come in and see.

“We can help,” he said. “We treat a variety of symptoms from the top of the head to the big toe and everything in between. That’s one of the things I want to do is revolutionize what people think of physical therapy.

“We’re different and we love to help everybody,” Wilcox added. “Just come in and see what we can do for you. I think people will be amazed of what we can do and help them realize those aches and pains don’t have to be a normal part of life.”

The staff of the Millington Dynamix will be Cory Wilcox, clinic director and physical therapist; Joan Wells, customer care coordinator; and Alyssa Van Vleet and Paola Cuevas, physical therapy techs. For more information, call (901) 430-8100 or visit dynamix.life.

