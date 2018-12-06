About Thomas Sellers

By Selena Silvestro

The Grasso family opened A-Team Roofing this summer with community service in mind.

In the Army, Kyle Grasso developed teams with one mission, “Do the job right every time — no exceptions.”

He brought that same military precision and camaraderie to his company when he formed his close-knit A-Team.

As a roofing professional with more than 15 years of experience, Grasso said he understands the importance of “hiring good people, training them well, and always treating the team and customers with respect.”

Grasso, who served in the Army for eight years as an Army Ranger, did a 22-month tour in Iraq as a squad leader.

Grasso and wife, Liz, live in Collierville with their son, daughter, and a “sassy little Dachshund named Reggie.”

The couple was married on Collierville’s iconic Town Square. As a family, their favorite non-profit organizations to support are the VFW, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Collierville Animal Services, Main Street Collierville, and the Collierville Bible Museum just to name a few.

“Each roofing job is done with exacting standards and plans come together without worry or hassle,” he said.

The only shingles used are 3M Scotchgard certified, which guarantees customers a streak-free roof.

“Every job protects the customer’s property, is cleaned up impeccably, and on-site supervisors ensure the highest level of customer satisfaction. We never cut corners. Whether you have a new construction project or need to replace an old or damaged roof, we offer quality roofing repair and replacement services. Our managers are insurance adjuster level specialists: we know roofing inside and out”

A-Team supports local veterans and even replaced the roof of the Collierville VFW Post 5066.

Grasso serves VFW Post 5066 as Sergeant At Arms and is a member of the Rotary Club and the Collierville Chamber of Commerce. He graduated Leadership Collierville and enjoys motocross riding and racing.

Grasso is both a roofing restoration specialist and a licensed insurance adjuster.

He is a member of The American Policyholder Association, a non-profit 501 c4 watchdog organization that “promotes integrity, honesty and best practices in the property loss adjustment sector of the insurance industry.”

For more information, call 901.605.7663 for a free inspection.