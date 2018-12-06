About Thomas Sellers

First United Methodist Church Food Pantry

On average, the Millington community food pantry serves about 3,500 hungry people in need each year, in large measure thanks to the generosity of folks like you.

It’s a ministry that’s been a part of our community for more than 30 years, lending a helping hand to families in need. As the holiday season approaches, it’s a time of year when the needs of many in our community living on the margins are more keenly felt.

We’re writing to ask for you help as we plan to distribute approximately 75-100 Christmas food baskets to ensure those most in need in our city will be able to share in the spirit of the season with a holiday meal with their families.

If you are able to help us with a donation for the Christmas food baskets, or to help the food pantry get a jump start by being well stocked as we begin the new year in 2019, make a check payable to Millington First United Methodist Church and note “food pantry” on the memo line of the check.

Together, we can make a real difference in the lives of those in our community struggling to make ends meet. And as always, we hope you remember that each item of food that is given is a blessing from God that began with people like you.

Month of December

Tipton-Rosemark Academy presents Disney’s Beauty and the Beast with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and book by Linda Woolverton. The production is Dec. 6-9 at 7 p.m. and December 8-9 at 3 p.m. on the campus of TRA. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. Tickets may be purchased at the door or at the following link: http://tiptonrosemarkacademy.seatyourself.biz

Dec. 8-9

Millington First Baptist Church Christmas at First free concert will have two shows Dec. 8 and 9 at the church located at 5010 West Union Road in Millington at 6 p.m. Come and enjoy a night of worship to praise the newborn King. This free Christmas concert will be presented by a multi-generational choir and orchestra team. What better way to

experience the true meaning of Christmas than to be at Christmas at First. For more information, call 872-2264 or visit www.fbcmillington.org

Dec. 15-16

Christmas in Cricket County (Full Dinner & Show) is scheduled for December 15 & 16, at 5:30 both nights at The Apostolic Church of Millington located at 4209 Shelby Road. For more information and to purchase tickets: visit https://tacmill.yapsody.com

Dec. 16

Faith Assembly of God located at 9540 Highway 51 North will host the Gospel Concert @ Christmas with Johnny Minick (formerly with Happy Goodman/Goodman Revival). The Pastor will be singing and speaking at the event open to the public. A love offering will be received. For more information, call 872-8443.

Go to: Millington-News.com