About Thomas Sellers

The 2018 Millington Christmas Parade brought out hundreds of people from across the Mid-South along Navy Road. Before the Parade kicked off, 3-year-old Khyliah Middleton and her grandmother Lesa Warfield wait in their car with candy. The quartet, brothers Aiden and Dillon Martin and their friends Jacob and Johnna Stroud, race for a prime position near the starting point of the Parade. Taking a short walk out his home, Kylan Hammock, 4, grabbed himself a spot behind one of the baracades set up by the Millington Police Department.

Just up the Parade route, siblings Kailyn and Michael Martin are dressed the part of holiday helpers. Meanwhile friends Lukas Mireles and Jocelyn Rivera have their Santa hats ready to snatch up candy. Throughout all the preparation for the Parade, the group led by Latassia Austin take a quick selfie. Joining her were Makaiyah Austin, Mariah Townse and Makariyah Austin.