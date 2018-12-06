About Thomas Sellers

The Millington Solar Farm has taken shape recently. Last week workers were making adjustments on panels. Millington Solar Facility is 53-megawatt. The photovoltaic solar generating facility, currently scheduled for completion in late 2018. It would occupy about 390 acres of a 438-acre tract within the city limits of Millington. The Millington Solar Facility would be connected to the TVA electrical transmission network via a new on-site substation and a new TVA 161-kilovolt (kV) transmission line (called the Shelby-Millington Solar 161-kV Transmission Line).The project would also provide energy security to the adjacent Naval Support Activity (NSA) Mid-South facility via a new 12.47-kV distribution line that would be paid for and constructed by SR Millington, LLC to connect from the new on-site substation to the NSA Mid-South facility network.