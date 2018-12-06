About Thomas Sellers

PRESIDENT GEORGE H.W. BUSH

Former U.S. President George Herbert Walker Bush, 94, 41st president of the United States, died Friday, November 30, 2018. Born June 12, 1924, he was the oldest living ex-president at 94, and he was the first president in almost 200 years whose son became president, too. His passing comes just seven months after that of his wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush. Bush’s son, former President George W. Bush, announced the death in a statement Friday, saying: “George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens.” As the 41st president of the United States from 1989 to 1993, following an eight-year tenure as Ronald Reagan’s vice president, Bush cut a pragmatic figure rather than a romantic one, even as he helmed a number of high-stakes international situations.

LINDA LOUISE LAYTON BALLARD

Linda Louise Layton Ballard, 66, retired professor for Dyersburg State and a CPA, died November 29, 2018. The family received friends Dec. 1 at Munford Funeral Home, Munford Chapel. Service was held Dec. 2 at Munford Chapel with interment in Randolph Cemetery. Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel had charge.

JOAN A. EDWARDS

Joan A. Edwards, 85, of Munford, passed away November 26, 2018. She was a member of Rosemark Presbyterian and retired from the Dept. of Defense at Millington Naval Air Station. Munford Funeral Home, Munford Chapel had charge.

ANITA RENEE’ JONES-STEWART

Anita Renee’ Jones-Stewart 45, passed away on November 24, 2018. Service was held Saturday, Dec. 1, and a viewing at Prince of Peace Baptist Church in Memphis, and the funeral followed. Interment was in Union Cemtery in Millington. Jefferson Mortuary had charge.