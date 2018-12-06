About Thomas Sellers

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call

Nov. 18- 7847 Church Street; 7320 Raleigh-Millington Road; 4864 Ketta Lane; 8445 Highway 51 North; 8540 Highway 51 North/109;

Nov. 21- 5134 Thompson; 7025 Sassy Tree Lane; 6718 Chase Road;

Nov. 22- 7057 Richard Wilson Drive; 6856 Juana Drive; 7078 Prather Street;

Nov. 23- 4853 Holly Lane; 6861 Theda Cove; 8181 Highway 51 North/436;

Nov. 24- 4836 Navy Road; 7025 Sassy Tree Lane; Highway 51 North & Veterans Parkway;

Assist Invalid

Nov. 19- 5077 Easley Street/219; 7006 Richard Wilson Drive;

False Alarm

Nov. 19- 9276 Highway 51 North;

Nov. 21- 8039 Highway 51 North;

Dispatched & Cancelled

Nov. 20- 5077 Easley Street;

Nov. 22- 9675 Mulberry;

Nov. 24- 5425 Navy Road;

Alarm System Activated

Nov. 19- 7107 Millington Road;

Outside Rubbish

Nov. 20- 6884 Raleigh-Millington Road;

Assist Invalid

Nov. 20- 4867 Clear Creek Drive;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Nov. 19- Highway51 North & Navy Road;

Nov. 23- 8523 Highway 51 North;

Disregarded on Side

Nov. 19- 5077 Easley Street/219;

Nov. 20- 8081 Highway 51 North;

DUI Blood Draw

Nov. 22- 4836 Navy Road;

Nov. 24- 4836 Navy Road;

Medical Assistance

Nov. 18- 8526 Highway 51 North;

Person in Distress

Nov. 20- 5095 Pitts;

Nov. 21-7006 Richard Wilson Drive;

Nov. 24- 6884 Raleigh-Millington Road

Fires in Structure

Nov. 21- 4632 West Union Road;

Cooking Fire

Nov. 18- 4262 Autumn Sun Road;

Unintentional Trash Fire

Nov. 22- 8594 Blue Creek Circle;

Arrests

Nov. 21- 34-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines and procedure to revoke suspension of sentence or probation; 39-year-old Millington male charged with simple possession or casual exchange, burglary and theft of property – conduct involving merchandise;

Nov. 22- 56-year-old Millington male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant; 36-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – criminal case;

Nov. 23- 42-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 26-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

Nov. 24- 35-year-old Millington male charged with disorderly conduct and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search; 62-year-old Memphis male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant and reckless driving;

Nov. 25- 34-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 47-year-old Memphis male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving, simple possession or casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities and open container law;

Nov. 26- 29-year-old Memphis male charged with harassment; 27-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

Nov. 27- 33-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 43-year-old Drummonds female charged with assault;

City Courts Reports

November 20, 2018

Fines

Floyd E. Banks of 2620 McAdoo Avenue in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Jerry W. Beasley of 6294 Martinwest Drive in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Terreka D. Bradford of 4022 Grantham Road in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Dominic D. Bringht, a.k.a. Dominic D. Walker, of 2495 Winnona Avenue in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $350 fine plus cost;

Marlon D. Brown of 869 N. Belvedere Blvd., in Memphis charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Tiffany K. Feingold of 442 N. Maple Street in Covington charged with failure to provide of insurance, guilty plea city charge $25 fine no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Clyde A. Fincher of 201 Watkins Road in Atoka charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Michael D. Goin of 7920 Highway 51 in Millington charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea $150 fine plus cost and no driver’s license, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Antony L. Johnson of 8989 Deadfall Road in Millington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine, no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Kirk D. Rhodes of 1545 Baltimore Street in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Ebony N. Smith of 2982 Kingston Street in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Keashawn A. Stroggins of 3743 Clubview Drive in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Ashley N. Taylor of 1437 Oakwood Drive in Memphis charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Taurean Thomas-Holmes of 7605 Sledge Road in Millington charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Dillon C. Adams of 5114 Dale Street in Millington charged with especially aggravated burglary;

Jabbar M. Smith of 8592 Wells Road in Millington charged with domestic assault;

November 27

Fines

Kadasha K. Allen of 7001 Saddlebrook Drive in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Cody W. Farris of 3137 Marshall Road in Munford charged with driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Gregory Fowler of 341 Boswell in Burlison charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine, no cost; driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

John E. Knapp of 2114 Hickory Crest Drive of Memphis charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Theodore Parham of 3721 Kildee Cove of Memphis charged with driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Thomas J. Tines of 1660 Railroad Drive in Somerville charged with driving while license suspended/revoke/cancelled, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge, $50 fine plus cost; violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Thomas J. Tines of 1660 Railroad Drive in Somerville charged with driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Letroil L. Townsend of 4727 Allendale Drive in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Bridgett S. Webster of 5967 Hickory Hill Square in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Holly M. Wiseman of 157 Quail Creek Drive in Covington charged with driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding (11 to 20 mph over), guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Laura A. Brown of 2819 Stoneway Lane No. 402 in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost;

Lenell D. Gatewood of 6240 Corona Cove in Millington charged with violation of probation, guilty plea no fine, no cost 11 months, 17 days in jail, 6 days credit;

Robert C. Jones of 3137 Marr Cove in Bartlett charged with petition deferment revocation, diversion revoked, guilty plea of theft under $1,000/ $1,000 fine, 11/29 jail, 11/21 suspended, 11/21 probation, 8 days credit;

Rocky B. Price of 7066 Highway 51 North in Millington charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $750 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 8/29 suspended, 11/23 probation, 6 days credit and random drug screens;

Rocky B. Price of 7066 Highway 51 North in Millington charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea, $750 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 8/29 suspended, 11/23 probation, 6 days credit, concurrent with possession charge;

Myron Threlkeld of 3319 Hanna Drive of Memphis charged with DUI second offense, guilty plea $1,000 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 5/29 jail, 11/25 probation, 4 days credit;

Brianna D. Webster of 7677 Tecumseh Street in Millington charged with theft of property under $1,000; granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost;

Danielle L. Whitney of 3085 St. Charles Drive No. 3 in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000, granted diversion/probation, 11/29 plus cost;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Jessica L. Carter of 70 Tony Street in Drummonds charged with forgery;

Clyde J. Ellzey of 279 W. Person No. 1 in Memphis charged with petition of revoke probation;

Kapell Eugene of 7185 Ryan Hill Drive in Millington charged with aggravated assault (domestic violence) x 3;