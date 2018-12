The Bartlett Lady Panthers created separation with a big second half to outlast the Millington Lady Trojans 59-22. On Dec. 4 in the William Osteen Gymnasium, the contest between the old District 14-3A rivals started off close with Bartlett nursing a 14-10 advantage after one quarter. The Lady Trojans kept the game close in the second quarter. Then the Lady Panthers held Millington to less than 10 points in the final 16 minutes of the game.